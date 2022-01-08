Man poops on child’s picnic table then steals her scooter on Christmas

The Shields family is a hunting family. Bryan and Jamie, along with their son, Brennan, spend as much time as they can every fall chasing big whitetails in the hilly country of Boone County, Kentucky, and they have a history of tagging nice deer. Bryan Shields has been hunting his entire life. In his early years he shot any deer he could, but he eventually worked up to being a self-declared trophy hunter. Jamie Shields got into deer hunting about eight years ago, and she’s a particularly avid bowhunter.

