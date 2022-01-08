ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man poops on child’s picnic table then steals her scooter on Christmas

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA family woke up to a disturbing...

wvlt.tv

Two people caught on camera stealing foster child’s medical equipment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A foster child has his ventilator and medical equipment stolen in the Shelby Park neighborhood near South Preston and Camp Streets on Wednesday. Video captures the moments after two people are believed to have broken into Devon Wade’s car. Wade is the foster mother to a 20-month old with respiratory related complications.
LOUISVILLE, KY
realtree.com

Mother and Son Shoot Big Locked-Up Bucks

The Shields family is a hunting family. Bryan and Jamie, along with their son, Brennan, spend as much time as they can every fall chasing big whitetails in the hilly country of Boone County, Kentucky, and they have a history of tagging nice deer. Bryan Shields has been hunting his entire life. In his early years he shot any deer he could, but he eventually worked up to being a self-declared trophy hunter. Jamie Shields got into deer hunting about eight years ago, and she’s a particularly avid bowhunter.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Shine My Crown

Georgia Mother Accused of Murdering Her One-Year-Old Child on Christmas Day

Oluwadamilola Imafiabor/ Gwinnett County Police Department. A woman from Gwinett County, Georgia, has been in connection with the murder of her one-year-old child. Oluwadamilola Imafiabor, 29, reported her child's death to the police but told officers that he was run over by a truck as he played outside their Norcross home on Christmas Eve. Imafiabor did not seek medical attention for her son or alert authorities of her son's death until the day after, Christmas Day.
GEORGIA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIS-TV

Woman wanted after Lowe’s surveillance footage shows her stealing items

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a woman accused of stealing multiple items from the Lowe’s on Two Notch Road. According to deputies, the woman can be seen in surveillance footage stealing tool sets and bed sheets, then concealing them in her purse and inside of her coat.
COLUMBIA, SC
Black Enterprise

5-Year-Old Playing With A Lighter Near A Christmas Tree Possibly Started Philadelphia Rowhome Fire That Killed 12

Investigators are considering that a 5-year-old playing with a lighter near a Christmas tree might have caused the blaze that killed 12 people in a Philadelphia rowhome. Authorities included the possibility of a child igniting the fire in a recent search warrant as investigators searched for the cause of the city’s deadliest blaze in more than a century, Fox 29 reports. The Wednesday fire took the lives of two sisters, several of their children, and others.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cbslocal.com

Minneapolis Man Charged With Kidnapping After Stealing Car Left Running With 3-Year-Old Child Inside

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 45-year-old Twin Cities man is facing kidnapping charges after he stole a car left running Thursday with a 3-year-old child inside. Tyler Moore, of Minneapolis, is charged with one count of kidnapping to facilitate a felony or flight and one count of auto theft, court documents filed in Hennepin County show. If convicted of the kidnapping charge alone, he could face up to 40 years in prison.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
louisianasportsman.com

Trying for son’s first deer, Menard downs 16-point hammer

Six-year-old Cooper Menard will just have to wait a bit longer to collect his first deer. His mom, Kendra, decided that the big buck that stepped out might be too much a challenge for her son, so she laid the hammer down on the 16-point Winn Parish trophy. “We hunt...
ANIMALS
CBS New York

19-Year-Old Cashier Kristal Bayron Killed During Armed Robbery At East Harlem Burger King

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 19-year-old cashier was shot to death working at a Burger King in East Harlem. Police said it happened during a robbery and now they’re asking for the public’s help to find the gunman. As the rain trickled down Sunday, the family of Kristal Bayron Nieves gathered outside the Burger King where she was killed to lay flowers in her honor and to pray for justice. (credit: NYPD) Bayron Nieves’ mother, along with family members, were unable to contain their grief as they were comforted by members of the community. “We are sick and tired of the violence in our community....

