Pete Carroll credits improved O-line play for Seahawks’ offensive resurgence. Could it be a sign of things to come?

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt has made an incredible comeback from injury that has drawn praise from GM Steve Keim. “To have that kind of injury setback, really disappointing for all of us, but not once did J.J. show signs of feeling sorry for himself,” Keim said, via Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com. “In fact, now, I look at how fast he has healed, how hard he has worked, and the time I’ve been doing this, you look at your roster and there are 52 players and then there is J.J. Watt. He is different. And he is different in every way. I would not bet against J.J. Watt. What I have seen from him internally in the building, his work ethic, the things he has done out on the field, being able to stay in shape, his nutrition, his preparation, it’s second to none. There is nobody that works like J.J. Watt. I’ve been around a lot of good players. He is a special guy in every aspect. I certainly think he has an opportunity here going forward.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO