55-Year-Old Charged In Tarentum Hit-In-Run Crash That Injured Mother And Daughter

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 55-year-old has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Tarentum that injured two people.

Allegheny County police said Lois Davis has been charged with two counts of accidents involving death or personal injury and one count of failure to stop and give or render aid. Davis is currently in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.

On Dec. 30, officials were notified of the crash in the 100 block of East 7th Avenue in Tarentum. First responders found the victims, a 26-year-old mother and her 9-year-old daughter, on the scene.

Both were taken to local hospitals. The child has since been released, but the mother is still hospitalized.

Police say Davis did not stop and fled the scene in a Chevrolet Trax.