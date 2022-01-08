ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CDCR: In-Person Inmate Visits Suspended Due To Surge In COVID Cases

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – State prisons are now suspending in-person and family visits to inmates.

Starting on January 8, and lasting 15 days, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says it will implement a statewide program in response to an increase in cases among staff and inmates.

As a result, starting Saturday, in-person and family visiting will be suspended until further notice, the Department says.

In just the last two weeks, there have reportedly been thousands of positive COVID-19 cases among workers and inmates.

CBS Sacramento

State Releases Guidance On Medical Workers’ Return To Work After Positive COVID Test

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As COVID-19 omicron variant cases spike in California, state public health officials are modifying when medical professionals can return to work if they test positive, but only under certain conditions. The California Department of Public Health released the guidance over the weekend reporting that if healthcare workers are asymptomatic then they can return to work without testing or isolating but must wear fit-tested N95 respirators. The temporary guidance goes through February 1 and is meant to alleviate staffing shortages at medical facilities. However, the California Nurses Association is pushing back. “We really believe what Governor Newsom and the DPH did by...
CALIFORNIA STATE
