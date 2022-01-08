CDCR: In-Person Inmate Visits Suspended Due To Surge In COVID Cases

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – State prisons are now suspending in-person and family visits to inmates.

Starting on January 8, and lasting 15 days, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says it will implement a statewide program in response to an increase in cases among staff and inmates.

As a result, starting Saturday, in-person and family visiting will be suspended until further notice, the Department says.

In just the last two weeks, there have reportedly been thousands of positive COVID-19 cases among workers and inmates.