Sacramento, CA

I-80 Connector Ramp In Natomas Scheduled To Be Closed Saturday

By CBS13 Staff
 3 days ago
NATOMAS (CBS13) — The westbound I-80 connector ramp to southbound I-5 in Natomas is scheduled to be closed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow for concrete slab repair work.

Signed detours will be available to drivers in the area.

More information can be found, here .

