ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte County, CA

Inmates Found Smuggling Opiods Into Butte County Jail

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcULh_0dg0fUF800

OROVILLE (CBS13) — Thursday morning, guards at Butte County Jail found three inmates who overdosed on opioids.

After administering Narcan to the inmates and making sure they were all safe, guards turned their attention to the source of the drugs.

The guards searched the unit and found around 15 grams of fentanyl that an inmate had concealed in his anal cavity.

Due to laws and regulations, guards are not permitted to search body cavity’s which allowed this inmate to smuggle the fentanyl in.

With the increased prevalence of fentanyl within the community, there have been many other similar events like this.

One method that the sheriff’s office is exploring is buying a body scanner, which will allow guards to search inmates for contraband without needing to perform cavity searches.

“Keeping contraband out of correctional facilities has always been challenging. As long as there have been jails and prisons, inmates have sought out ways to smuggle drugs into the facilities. Our correctional deputies do their very best, within the bounds of the law, to prevent that from happening. However, given the increased prevalence of fentanyl within the community, the challenges have taken on a greater level of complexity. This recent trend underscores how addiction drives people to do things that may result in their death. This is a significant problem throughout the country as evidenced by the increased number of overdose deaths, driven in large part by highly potent synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl,” said Sheriff Kory Honea.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Inmate found dead in cell at L.A. County women’s jail day after arrest

An inmate at the Los Angeles County women’s jail in Lynwood died in her cell last week after suffering injuries to her head and body, according to an internal Sheriff’s Department memo about the incident. A sheriff’s deputy conducting a security check shortly after 3 a.m. on Dec. 29 found the woman, who was identified […]
LYNWOOD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Folsom Prison Inmate Found Dead In Cell

FOLSOM (CBS13) — Saturday morning, an inmate at the California State Prison, Sacramento was found dead in his cell. After being found by guards, life-saving measures were taken, however, they were unable to revive the man. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death.
FOLSOM, CA
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County Jail now required to report why inmates are placed in restrictive housing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Following the passage of House Bill 21-1211, all local jails in Colorado are now required to report the reason why inmates are placed in restrictive housing. Restrictive housing means inmates are involuntarily confined in their cells for 22 hours a day or more and have very limited out-of-cell time, movement, The post El Paso County Jail now required to report why inmates are placed in restrictive housing appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Butte County, CA
City
Oroville, CA
Butte County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
sky21.com

Inmate From Summerville Faces New Charges at Floyd County Jail

An inmate at the Floyd County Jail, David Lee Daniel, 55 of Summerville, is facing additional charges this week after reports said he hit a deputy in the face. Report said that the incident occurred back on January 2nd. He was originally booked on December 28th for felony theft by...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
The Oklahoman

Oklahoma County detention officer arrested, accused of smuggling contraband into jail

A detention officer at the Oklahoma County jail was arrested and accused of bringing contraband into the jail, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the jail. Reagan Widener, 27, was booked into the jail Tuesday on complaints of distribution of controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute, use of a firearm while committing a...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#The Inmates#County Jail#Butte#Opioids#Narcan
WANE-TV

Coroner: No foul play in death of Grant County Jail inmate

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Grant County Coroner has released the cause of death for an inmate who died after a medical emergency last week. Grant County Jail inmate Robert E. Lowe, 58, of Gas City was taken to Marion Hospital on Friday after he was found suffering a medical emergency just after 7 a.m. Lowe was pronounced dead less than an hour later, and the Grant County Coroner’s Office and Indiana State Police were contacted to continue the investigation into his death.
GRANT COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13 WHAM

Deputy assaulted by inmate at Monroe County Jail

Monroe County, N.Y. — Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported an unprovoked violent assault on a deputy at the Monroe County Jail on Sunday. Officers say around 4:23 p.m., a female MCSO deputy was serving dinner to inmates. The deputy opened a cell door to give an inmate her dinner and the inmate became violent.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WBTV

Burke County inmate dies two days after brought to jail

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An inmate died two days after he was booked into the Burke County Jail. John Howard Lambert, from Drexel, was taken to jail on Christmas Even for assault on a female. On December 26, during a routine check, Lambert was found unresponsive. After CPR was...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
Newnan Times-Herald

GBI to investigate inmate death at Coweta County Jail

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will lead investigate a death that occurred Saturday in a cell at the Coweta County Jail, according to a news release from the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said detention deputies were notified of the incident around 1:20 p.m. and discovered an...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Urban Milwaukee

400 Inmates Have COVID-19 in Milwaukee County Jail

Nearly half of the inmates in the Milwaukee County Jail have contracted COVID-19 as the highly contagious omicron variant sent new cases of the virus spiking to record levels in Wisconsin on Thursday. Inspector Aaron Dobson, the jail’s commander, said Thursday that more than 400 of the jail’s roughly 900...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
55K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy