The south bay swim beach at Horsetooth is going to feel like the south pole to those brave enough to plunge into the freezing waters for a great cause. 'Brave' often rides the line between 'courageous' and 'crazy,' but 'fun' is also a word that's used when it comes to the Horsetooth Polar Bear Run and Plunge. The event boasts that over 1,500 people have braved the waters since its inception.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO