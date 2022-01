At the beginning of October, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) announced near completion on two projects totaling $95 million that will add 220 miles of fiber optic cable under the highway. The new infrastructure marks a major communications system upgrade that will back up the turnpike’s at-capacity microwave towers, boost connectivity and support automated tolling capabilities. In a similar leveling up of infrastructure, cities across the nation are entering into public-private partnerships to move forward with creating their own networks to bring better internet to downtown thoroughfares, business parks or in the case of Pittsburgh, to connect city-owned buildings via a unified fiber network.

REAL ESTATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO