ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tina Lawson Pens Sweet Birthday Note To Blue Ivy: "My Little Capricorn Twin"

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShe's still a little girl, but fans can't help but comment on how Blue Ivy is maturing. The eldest daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé is celebrating her 10th birthday, and while we don't know just how her superstar parents are spoiling her on her big day, grandmother Tina Lawson has penned...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bossip

Birthday Girl Blue Ivy's Most Hilarious Viral Moments (So Far)

We’ve gathered here today to celebrate cultural icon Blue Ivy Carter who turns TEN today as the greatest (and richest) celebrity kiddo alive. Blessed with iconic genes, she refuses let us breathe while building her budding empire, training her mother’s dance squad and shifting the culture with her every power move.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Beyoncé Made a Track With Rumi, Sir, Blue Ivy, and Solange’s Son, Julez

Good news: Beyoncé has released 40 seconds of new music, and her children all feature on the track. Weird caveat: You can only hear it on Facebook Watch. Today, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, shared the theme song for her new Facebook Watch series, Talks With Mama Tina. Knowles began the talk show as an Instagram Live series in 2020, using it as a platform to host conversations about “issues affecting the Black community.” The new theme song opens with Beyoncé’s kids — Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir — along with Solange’s son, Julez, saying “Let’s talk about it!” and one of them saying “Grandma” at the end. It marks the recording debut for the 4-year-old twins. Beyoncé comes in with the rest of the track, singing over footage of Knowles’s celebrity guests, including Zendaya, Chloe and Halle Bailey, and Tiffany Haddish. The show premieres on Wednesday, December 22.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Birthday#Soul Train Music Awards#Stringer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elle

Here's a Rare Look at Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé's Daughter, on Her 10th Birthday

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter is officially 10 years old—double digits!—today, and Blue's proud grandmother Tina Lawson marked the occasion by giving all of Instagram a new look at Blue—and how tall and cool she's gotten. Blue appears alongside Lawson, who's 5'7, and doesn't seem that much shorter than her. Blue had a pitch perfecto outfit, of course: a black blazer, white pants and top, and sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Watch Blue Ivy Carter Grow Up Before Your Very Eyes!

Can you believe Blue Ivy Carter is 10 years old? That’s right, the eldest daughter of music titans Jay Z and Beyoncé is celebrating her special day today and my my, how the years have flown by. She’s accomplished a lot so far. At just 8 years...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Beyoncé Recorded a Song with Blue Ivy and the Twins for Her Mom's New Talk Show

Warning: this jingle performed by Beyoncé and her children will be stuck in your head for up to twelve hours. Tina Knowles-Lawson, the fashion designer behind the most iconic Destiny's Child ensembles and mom of Beyoncé and Solange, is launching a new Facebook Watch talk show called Talks With Mama Tina. The host shared a new promo from the series on December 21, with the show's theme song sung by none other than the Ivy Park mogul herself.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Blue Ivy Carter Wins Award for ‘Hair Love’ Audiobook Narration

Blue Ivy is no stranger to award victories after snagging her first Grammy back in March, but now she’s added another to her résumé. The 9-year-old daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé took home the Best Voiceover – Children’s Audiobook award for her work on Matthew A. Cherry’s Hair Love at the 2021 Voice Arts Awards on Saturday. She was among over 100 winners who were awarded during the night.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Blue Ivy Just Turned 10 And Fans Can't Handle How Tall She Is In Her Birthday Pic

Beyoncé’s little girl just turned 10, and fans can’t handle how grown up she is. Officially a decade old as of Friday, Jan. 7, Blue Ivy Carter reigned supreme on her big day at a tropical locale. These tweets about Blue Ivy Carter looking so tall in her 10th birthday pic emphasize how shocked the Beyhive is at her growth spurt.
CELEBRITIES
romper.com

Beyoncé's Kids & Her Nephew Have A New Song Credit

The latest musical project from Beyoncé included help from her kids and nephew. Beyoncé recorded a song for her mother Tina Knowles-Lawson’s new Facebook Watch series, Talks With Mama Tina. To help out with the vocals she enlisted the voices of Knowles-Lawson’s grandchildren, Blue Ivy, 9, twins Sir and Rumi, 4, as well as her sister Solange’s son, Julez, 17.
MUSIC
Vulture

Blue Ivy Stan Tina Knowles Celebrates 10-Year-Old’s Birthday

Hear ye, hear ye! Queen Blue Ivy Carter’s reign has officially stretched on for a decade, and her loyal subject Tina Knowles-Lawson is ready to celebrate. “My beautiful Talented and super smart Grandaughter Blue Ivy turned 10 today!” Knowles-Lawson wrote in an Instagram post. “God it seemed like yesterday you came into the world running things.” Knowles-Lason, who celebrated her own birthday three days ago, said that her Grammy winning grandchild reminds her when she’s acting “just like a Capricorn” and gives the best advice. In the beach photo accompanying this birthday message, Blue looks stylish in sunglasses and a blazer. We’re surprised the 10-year-old songwriter and audiobook narrator has time to stop and take pictures with fans, given how busy she is managing her billionaire clients/parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Beyoncé currently hasn’t uploaded a birthday post for her daughter on her website, but that’s just more proof that Blue Ivy is the real mastermind behind this whole operation. She’s just too humble to upload a post for herself.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy