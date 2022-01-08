Welding competition underway at Junior Livestock Show

The welding competition portion of the Nueces County Junior Livestock show is underway. Several area high school students, including a few girls, are among the welders this year.

KRIS 6 News spoke with a few of the girls that were competing Friday and asked them what attracted them to welding.

"I decided to go into welding because my brother is in welding, and it's a lot of fun," said Tuloso-Midway freshman Melinda Sanchez.

"I got into welding when I was about 10 with my dad and my grandpa and it's just something we've always done together," said A.C. Jones sophomore Devyn Rios. "So, it was a pretty cool project and I got to continue to do it through 4H and FFA and then when I got to high school, it was just something automatic like 'I'm going to do this'."

If they pass all the requirements, students will also become certified welders.

The livestock show continues through Jan. 16 and is open to the public.

