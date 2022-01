The operators of the Texas power grid are trying to lessen fears of another blackout, just days before a cold snap is set to hit the state. The Electric Reliability Council has completed on-site inspections at more than 300 electric generation units. That represents about 85-percent of the megawatt hours lost during Winter Storm Uri, which shut down big parts of the state in February. In a statement, ERCOT says Texans can be confident the grid is winterized and ready to go. The report shows only ten generation sources they inspected had items that needed correction. They say much of that has already been fixed.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO