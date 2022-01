Click here to read the full article. THE COLD SHOULDER: For the second installment of its partnership and collaborative collection with The North Face, Gucci is playing up exploration and avant-garde design in a new campaign. That sense of adventure and readiness for any and all weather elements have been pictured in a new campaign that debuts today. Gucci’s creative director, Alessandro Michele, masterminded the campaign that has been photographed and directed by twins Jalan and Jibril Durimel. Christopher Simmons served as the art director, with Thomas De Kluyver handling makeup and Andrea Martinelli in charge of hairstyling.More from WWDRed Carpet...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 14 DAYS AGO