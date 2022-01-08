ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeWine talks Covid, economy and future goals

By Alexis Walters
 2 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine spoke with 27 First News Friday about COVID, the state of the job market in Ohio, and his future priorities.

DeWine said despite the Omicron variant popping up, he’s optimistic. He says while vaccinations in the state have slowed, thousands of people are getting shots every day.

As of now, he doesn’t have any plans for more vaccination incentives at the state level. When asked about President Biden’s remarks saying that there is no federal solution to the COVID-19 pandemic, DeWine said testing is his biggest concern and getting more kits.

“We need more testing. We’ve needed more, frankly, throughout this whole process. We were able to put out one million testing kits in December, but we don’t have enough,” he said. “Testing is one of the things we are worried about and talking about this morning with my team.”

On the state level, Dewine has 2,000 National Guard members going to hospitals to aid staffing shortages. He said they’re watching and are prepared to send more if needed.

One side effect of the pandemic has been job loss, resignations and unemployment. DeWine said there are fewer people on unemployment in the state than when the pandemic started, leading him to see that people have either left their jobs for better paying ones or become self employed. In the short run, he says there’s not much they can do to fix the problem of people resigning.

“The future of this state does depend on how well trained all Ohioans are. We want every Ohioan to be able to have the tools that they need, the education that they need to get a good-paying job and be able to keep that job and be able to raise a family,” DeWine said.

DeWine said education is one of his top three focuses in the new year. The other two are mental health and violent crime.

NBC4 Columbus

Ohio University requiring weekly COVID-19 testing

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Starting this week, Ohio University will require students and faculty to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing. A statement from the university released Sunday states the following groups will be required to undergo the weekly testing with the first test to be completed by the end of the day Jan. 14: All students […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: Just over 19,000 new cases and less than 100 new hospitalizations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state. Numbers as of Sunday, Jan. 9 follow: Total Change New cases 2,189,228 +19,089 Hospitalizations 99,531 +92 ICU admissions 12,038 +6 Deaths* 30,072 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State students return for spring semester to new health protocols

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Tens of thousands of college students are back in central Ohio with spring semester beginning on Monday for Ohio State University.   Despite rising case numbers, the university is moving forward with in-person classes as they tweak their latest health and safety guidelines.  “I live in a sorority house, so we […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Need for COVID-19 tests creates scam opportunities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — If you’re looking for a COVID-19 test in a hurry, scammers are looking for you. With appointments at testing sites booked solid and pharmacy shelves picked clean of at-home test kits, Judy Dollison, president of the Better Business Bureau, said the high demand creates the perfect opportunity for con artists to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Rep. Jordan rejects Jan. 6 panel request for interview

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, one of former President Donald Trump’s closest allies in Congress, on Sunday rejected a request for an interview by the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. In a combative letter to committee chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Jordan said, “The American people are tired of […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Two Columbus City Schools remote Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Columbus City Schools will switch to remote learning Tuesday. Due to a high number of staff absences, the following schools will be in remote learning: Arts Impact Middle School Hilltonia Middle School  All other schools in the district will be in-person and operate on a normal schedule. Athletic practices and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

3 Columbus City Schools go remote Monday due to staffing issue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For the second week in a row, staffing shortages have forced some Columbus City Schools to switch to remote learning. On Monday, three schools will either remain in or switch to remote learning: Devonshire Alternative Elementary School Hilltonia Middle School  Woodward Park Middle School and 6th Grade at Walden The district […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Here’s where a Columbus Amtrak station could go if vision for passenger rail comes to fruition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — If Amtrak’s vision for establishing passenger rail service between Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati becomes a reality, local officials are prepared with a plan for where Columbus’ downtown station would go. The Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority envisions a two-level station at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, near the intersection […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: Over 18,000 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state. Today’s new case numbers reported breaks a three-day streak of 19,000+ cases reported each day. Numbers as of Saturday, Jan. 8 follow: Total Change New cases 2,170,139 +18,310 Hospitalizations 99,439 +269 ICU admissions […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Omicron explosion spurs nationwide breakdown of services

(AP) — Ambulances in Kansas speed toward hospitals then suddenly change direction because hospitals are full. Employee shortages in New York City cause delays in trash and subway services and diminish the ranks of firefighters and emergency workers. Airport officials shut down security checkpoints at the biggest terminal in Phoenix and schools across the nation […]
HEALTH SERVICES
