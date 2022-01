TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Towson University is mandating COVID-19 booster shots for all students, staff and faculty who are eligible to receive them. The university’s administration notified the campus community of the changes in a letter Friday, saying all students, staff and faculty would be required to submit proof of their vaccination status by Jan. 31 or within 14 days of them becoming eligible for the booster shot. The change falls in line with a measure from the University System of Maryland, which is requiring all students who live on campus to get their booster shots. “We learn more each day about the...

TOWSON, MD ・ 9 HOURS AGO