LAUSD Students Rush To Get COVID-19 Tests Before Classes Start Tuesday

Los Angeles Unified School District officials want all students and staff to show proof of a negative covid test before returning to school next week. Families will be required to upload students covid test results no later than Sunday. Weekly coronavirus testing will continue through January for all students and staff. All testing is free, including take home tests that can be picked up at any LAUSD grab and go sites. Masking is required for students at all times both indoors and outdoors, and school staff will now be required to wear medical-grade masks. The new requirements are due to the surge in Covid positive cases countywide, which is largely due to the omicron variant.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO