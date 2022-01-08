What? You'll Want To See The Food Option Being Sold At The Mavs-Rockets Game In Houston
The Houston Rockets are hosting the Dallas Mavericks and they serving an interesting food option for Friday night's game.View the original article to see embedded media.
The Houston Rockets are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Houston on Friday evening, and during game they are selling a very unique food option.
The tweet from the Rockets explaining the food with a photo can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.
They are serving a mac 'n cheese hot dog with fruit loops and bacon on top.
This is a new food that they released on the night.
The tweet from the Rockets is making the rounds on Twitter, and has over 1,900 likes, nearly 5,000 quote tweets and also over 1,000 comments (in just a few hours of posting).
As for the on the court action, the Rockets came into the game with a 11-28 record in 39 games and are the 15th seed in the Western Conference.
