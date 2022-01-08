ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The San Antonio Spurs Signed A Former Heat, Suns And Nets Star

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

On Thursday, the San Antonio Spurs announced that they signed veteran guard Tyler Johnson. He's played for the Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

On Thursday, the San Antonio Spurs announced that they signed Tyler Johnson and Anthony Lamb, and the announcement from the team can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.

The two players signed 10-day contracts with the Spurs.

Johnson has played for the Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

In 2016 he signed a $50 million contract with the Heat, and had been a rising star.

The season after signing the big contract he averaged 13.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

He also shot over 37% from the three-point range that season.

The Spurs are taking on the 76ers in Philadelphia on Friday evening.

Johnson is 29-years-old and in his eighth season in the NBA.

