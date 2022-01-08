ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Here are the symptoms of flurona and how to tell if you have it

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zq51t_0dg0brUZ00

While the 'flurona' may not sound like a real thing, it very much is, health officials revealed this week. As the name implies, flurona is when a person has both influenza and COVID-19.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influenza
Daily Voice

COVID-19: One Omicron Symptom Can Show Up On Your Skin

A sign that you may have become infected with the COVID-19 Omicron variant may show up on your skin. A ZOE study conducted in the United Kingdom analyzed thousands of reports of Omicron symptoms uploaded to an app by the British public. The top five symptoms recorded were:. Runny nose,
SKIN CARE
MedicalXpress

What are the symptoms of Omicron? Here's how they differ in vaccinated and unvaccinated patients

The highly-contagious omicron variant now accounts for most new cases in the United States. And with a surge in COVID-19 cases and intense demand for scarce at-home rapid tests—which don't differentiate between variants—Americans experiencing COVID-like symptoms are scrambling to figure out whether they've contracted omicron, a previous variant, or just a seasonal cold.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
deseret.com

Here’s how long different face masks protect you from omicron variant symptoms

A new graphic from The Wall Street Journal offers a clue as to why cloth masks might not stop the omicron variant from spreading. The graphic — which was shared widely on social media Wednesday — shows how long it takes for someone to get infected with COVID-19 if they’re wearing a certain type of mask and speaking with someone wearing a specific type of mask (or not one at all).
PUBLIC HEALTH
wvua23.com

Feeling sick? How to tell what you have

The omicron variant of COVID-19 is running rampant across the country, including right here in West Alabama. So if you’re feeling under the weather, does it matter knowing which variant you have, or whether or not you’ve got COVID-19 at all?. Local physician Dr. Phillip Bobo said it’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News4Jax.com

Here’s what a doctor wants you to know about ‘flurona’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s being called “flurona” — a combination of the flu and coronavirus all at once. UF Health Jacksonville pediatrician Dr. Jeff Goldhagen says that if you get both COVID-19 and the flu, you can become severely ill from the double infection. “Both...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
First Coast News

Doctors explain why vaccinated people are still getting COVID

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's likely you or someone you know has or recently had COVID-19. Health officials say the highly contagious omicron variant and the holiday season fueled a surge that continues to impact both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Tyler Chulvick from Dunmore just got over the virus and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KHON2

KHON2

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
697K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy