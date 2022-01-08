ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aromas, CA

Larry Gerbrandt, Veteran Media and Entertainment Research Analyst, Dies at 69

By Mike Barnes
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z7iT0_0dg0binG00

Larry Gerbrandt, a veteran research analyst, valuation expert and consultant for media and entertainment companies, died Thursday in his sleep at his home in Aromas, Calif., a family spokesman said. He was 69.

Gerbrandt worked for such companies as Paul Kagan’ s Kagan World Media as a senior analyst and senior vice president in its entertainment division; AlixPartners, where he led its entertainment consulting and litigation support practice; and Nielsen Analytics, for which he authored studies on the future of on-demand content over broadband and wireless networks.

More recently, he co-founded Media Valuation Partners, a custom research, litigation support and valuation practice.

Gerbrandt also served as a valuation expert for Disney in its landmark Katzenberg v. Disney suit that was settled in 1999, and he testified in rate-setting proceedings involving music performing rights organizations, Library of Congress copyright arbitration tribunals and FCC cable network carriage disputes.

He wrote a “Media Math” column for The Hollywood Reporter before its relaunch as a weekly in late 2010 and was a member of the board of directors of the INSP cable network.

Survivors include his wife, Margo; children Ryan (and his wife, Leslie) and Lauren (and her husband, Ethan); and grandchildren Nathan, Anistyn, Grayson and Wyatt.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Jane Alsobrook, Veteran Marketing and Acquisitions Executive, Dies at 78

Jane Alsobrook, a marketing and acquisitions executive who worked on such films as Eating Raoul, The Last Emperor, Coal Miner’s Daughter, Rock ‘n’ Roll High School and The Blair Witch Project, has died. She was 78. Alsobrook died Dec. 13 at her home in Sedona, Ariz., after a long battle with breast cancer, a family spokesperson announced. In 1975, she joined ABC Records as national publicity director and worked alongside such music legends as Crosby & Nash, The Pointer Sisters, Steely Dan and Chaka Khan. She first entered the studio world at Twentieth Century Fox and worked on such films as D.A. Pennebaker‘s...
ECONOMY
The Hollywood Reporter

Animation Guild Expands Beyond L.A. With Unionization of Titmouse New York

In a first since the signing of its charter in 1952, The Animation Guild has unionized a company outside of Los Angeles County. On Monday, IATSE Local 839 announced that the majority of animation workers at Harriet the Spy and Superjail! studio Titmouse who are based in New York signed union cards to be represented by the Guild, and that Titmouse management voluntarily recognized the union. The bargaining unit of 113 workers covers roles such as 3-D modelers, directors, storyboard artists, and prop designers, among others. Over 90 percent of eligible Titmouse workers signed the representation cards, and the union says Titmouse’s...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

AFI Hires Sandra Chen Lau as Chief Advancement Officer

The American Film Institute has tapped Sandra Chen Lau as its new chief advancement officer. Chen Lau comes to the AFI from her role as chief development officer at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles and she brings over 20 years of experience in the arts, culture and education fundraising sectors. She will serve on the film school’s senior management team, leading development efforts for the AFI’s national arts and education programs. “AFI’s future shines even brighter with Sandra joining our leadership team. Her unparalleled experience in development strategy has proven transformational, and this, coupled with her lifelong commitment to arts,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Russell Lees, Playwright and ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Ubisoft Veteran, Dies at 64

Russell Lees, a playwright and longtime Ubisoft writer-director known for his work on the Assassin’s Creed video game franchise, died Tuesday of a heart attack in Montreal, his friend Paul Dworin announced. He was 64. Lees broke into the gaming industry in the mid-1990s and wrote and directed the 1995 PC horror adventure The Dark Eye, a digital adaptation of the works of Edgar Allan Poe. He joined Montreal-based Ubisoft in 2009 and during his 13 years there penned narratives, scripts and sub-stories for numerous titles in the Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry and Watch Dogs franchises. “We lost a dear friend and brilliant colleague...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Aromas, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Discovery Buys Stake in Advanced TV Ad Joint Venture OpenAP

Discovery said on Monday that it has agreed to invest and become a minority owner of OpenAP, the advanced advertising joint venture company created by several media industry giants. Discovery joins Fox Corp., Comcast’s NBCUniversal and ViacomCBS in the joint venture whose goal is to bring “simplicity and scale to audience-based campaigns in television.” Financial terms weren’t disclosed. Discovery will have two representatives on OpenAP’s board of directors: Jon Steinlauf, its chief U.S. advertising sales officer, and Jim Keller, executive vp, digital ad sales and advanced advertising. Discovery involvement comes as media giants look for improved audience measurement and work to leverage audience...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

SK Global Buys Unscripted TV Producer Critical Content

SK Global has acquired Critical Content, Relativity’s former spun off TV business, from Anchorage Capital Group. Terms of the deal for the company once known as Relativity TV were not disclosed, but the agreement for Tom Forman’s studio allows the Crazy Rich Asians movie producer to get into unscripted TV production. Forman will continue as CEO of Critical Content and Jenny Daly will stay on as president of the company. Critical Content develops, finances, produces and distributes programming for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. Anchorage Capital Group purchased Relativity Media’s TV assets in late 2015 and gave Forman and the company a $75...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

WarnerMedia, Comcast Strike New Cable Carriage Deal

WarnerMedia and Comcast have come to terms on a new carriage deal, keeping WarnerMedia’s channels on Comcast cable systems for years to come. The deal covers TBS, TNT, CNN, Cartoon Network, TruTV, TCM and the other WarnerMedia channels, but it also includes CNN+, the upcoming streaming service. Comcast “plans to make CNN+ available to its Xfinity customers via its Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, and XClass TV platforms later in 2022,” the companies said Monday. The app will be available as an add-on to Xfinity customers. Separately, a WarnerMedia source said that the company also recently renewed its carriage deal with Altice, though...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Paradigm Exec Alyssa Reuben Joins WME as Agent (Exclusive)

Alyssa Reuben, a 15-year veteran of Paradigm Agency’s book publishing division, has joined WME’s books department as an agent, based in New York City. Reuben most recently headed up the Paradigm division, having begun her career at that agency in 2007 and worked her way up the ranks. During her Paradigm tenure, Reuben brokered deals for Succession’s Brian Cox, digital media moguls The Betches, pop superstar Billie Eilish, actress Tracee Ellis Ross, trans activist and UK author Juno Dawson and rockstar Machine Gun Kelly. Her client roster — crossing a range of genres from adult and kids fiction to narrative nonfiction and illustrated...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Sing 2,’ ‘Turning Red’ Hit Home Viewing Early Amid Fragile Family Box Office

While Illumination’s Sing 2 did solid business at the year-end holiday box office — including becoming the first animated film of the pandemic era to cross $100 million domestically — families still haven’t returned to the multiplex in full force. And what momentum there has been is now endangered by the highly infectious omicron variant. The struggling family marketplace prompted Universal to make Sing 2 available on premium video on-demand on Jan. 7, just 17 days after it opened on the big screen. And there was a twist: the studio upped its 48-hour rental PVOD price from $19.99 to $24.99. Consumers...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Bob Chapek’s Memo to Staff: Disney Has Three “Strategic Pillars” Moving Forward

Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Chapek outlined three “strategic pillars” for the company going forward in a memo to staff Monday. Chapek’s memo comes as Disney prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary next year. “I believe our mission for this year is clear: set the stage for our second century, and ensure Disney’s next 100 years are as successful as our first,” Chapek wrote in the memo, before outlining the “pillars.” The first pillar is “storytelling excellence,” which Chapek called the “Disney Magic” in his memo. Storytelling and creative was Bob Iger’s focus after he stepped down as CEO in 2020, and...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

CBS News Taps Mark X. Lima as Washington Bureau Chief

CBS News is shaking up the leadership in its Washington D.C. bureau. The network news division has named Mark X. Lima Washington bureau chief. Lima had been the West Coast bureau chief for CBS News, and he succeeds Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews, who was promoted to a new corporate role overseeing all newsgathering at CBS News last November. Before joining CBS, Lima was a producer and executive at ABC News and Univision/Fusion. Lima will report to Ciprian-Matthews, while Dell Williams fills in as interim West Coast bureau chief. In addition, CBS Face The Nation executive producer Mary Hager will add executive editor for politics to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hollywood Reporter

CBS Sued Over Portrayal of Torture Device on ‘Evil’

In June, an episode of CBS drama Evil featured a torture device called the “God Helmet” that made users see demons, relive traumatic experiences and lose their spirituality. Todd Murphy, who owns the trademark for the “God Helmet,” is now suing CBS and King Size Productions for misrepresenting his invention. “Defendants CBS and KING egregious and intentional use of Plaintiff’s trademark is likely to cause confusion, or to cause mistake, or to deceive, mislead, betray, and defraud the viewer who believes that the God Helmet will leave long lasting negative effects on the individual who uses it,” the complaint filed Monday in California...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainment Companies#Kagan World Media#Alixpartners#Nielsen Analytics#Media Valuation Partners#Library Of Congress#Fcc#Insp
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael York, Now Living in Minnesota, Lists L.A. Home for $7M

Actor Michael York — known for his roles in Cabaret, Logan’s Run and the Austin Powers films — and his wife, photographer and former magazine editor Pat York, are selling their long-time home in the Hollywood Hills, listing it for $6.995 million with Hilton & Hyland’s Linda May Properties. The couple are selling the home after moving full-time to Rochester, Minnesota. They relocated there to live near the Mayo Clinic, where Michael York has long been treated for a rare disease, amyloidosis. They bought their L.A. residence — on Cordell Drive, perched on a double lot above Sunset Boulevard — in 1976 and lived there for almost...
ROCHESTER, MN
The Hollywood Reporter

Variety Names Ramin Setoodeh and Cynthia Littleton as Co-Editors-in-Chief

Variety has named Ramin Setoodeh and Cynthia Littleton co-editors-in-chief. Setoodeh is set to move up from executive editor in the coming months and join Littleton in overseeing all editorial activities. Variety previously announced that Littleton would take on permanent co-EIC duties in 2022. The pair take over leadership of Variety from Claudia Eller who will serve out the remainder of her contract through to summer 2022. Both Setoodeh and Littleton will report to Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, Variety‘s president and group publisher. “Cynthia is one of the most intelligent and highly-regarded journalists in the industry. She possesses a rare mixture of kindness, deep integrity, professionalism, and killer journalistic instincts. Her world-class business reporting coupled with Ramin’s talent shaping Variety’s key content franchises make them the definition of a power duo. I look forward to seeing them lead the newsroom,” said Jay Penske, chairman, founder and CEO of Penske Media, Variety‘s parent company. Variety is owned by Penske Media. PMC is the co-parent of The Hollywood Reporter through P-MRC, a joint venture with MRC.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

NATPE Miami Cancels In-Person Conference Amid Omicron Spike

Annual TV market NATPE Miami is canceling its in-person events amid a continued surge of COVID-19 cases linked to the omicron variant. The event’s conference and marketplace, scheduled to run from Jan. 18-20 in Miami, will no longer take place, and new dates and locations are being considered for a future event, the National Association of Television Program Executives announced Saturday. The group hopes to plan both virtual and in-person events later this year, depending on the status of the ongoing pandemic. “Although this decision from a financial point of view will cost the organization a great deal of money, that was secondary...
MIAMI, FL
The Hollywood Reporter

Audie Cornish Joins CNN+ After Leaving NPR

Journalist Audie Cornish, who left National Public Radio last week after 15 years, is joining CNN. Cornish will host a weekly program for the forthcoming CNN+ streaming service, and appear as a correspondent on live daily programming on both CNN’s linear channel and on streaming. Cornish will also host a podcast for CNN Audio. At NPR, Cornish most recently served as the co-host of its flagship news program All Things Considered. She will be based in Washington, D.C. and starts next month. “There are fresh stories to be told and new ways to tell them,” said Cornish in a statement. “CNN has a dynamic system of reporters and storytelling channels. I am thrilled to be a part of it.” Cornish is the latest high-profile hire that CNN has tapped to join its upcoming streaming service, which will launch in the spring. She joins former Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, former NBC News anchor Kasie Hunt, and chef-turned media personality Alison Roman. Anderson Cooper will host a pair of programs for the service, while Eva Longoria will host a program called Searching for Mexico. Cornish’s hire also suggests that CNN will continue investing in its audio and podcasting platform.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Emily in Paris’ Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 at Netflix

Critics may not think highly of Emily in Paris but Netflix certainly does. The streaming giant has renewed the Darren Star comedy for two additional seasons, taking the Lily Collins starrer through its fourth season. The supersized renewal arrives two and a half weeks after the sophomore season returned. Netflix, which does not release traditional viewership data, says the new season topped its global top 10 list in 94 countries with 107.6 million hours viewed in its first five days. Season one, which ranked as its most-viewed comedy of 2020, topped the same list across 53 countries. While season one of Emily in...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Goldbergs’ Scores Additional Episode Order at ABC

ABC is extending The Goldbergs. The network has ordered four additional episodes of the family comedy series, bringing its season nine total to a full 22. The news, announced by Wendi McLendon-Covey, has nothing to do with the previously announced departure of fellow original star Jeff Garlin. The actor, who has played patriarch Murray Goldberg on the show since its start, was fired in December following multiple HR complaints and subsequent investigations. It remains unclear how the comedy, inspired by the childhood of its creator, Adam F. Goldberg, will write out Murray. The additional episodes were not added to address Garlin’s departure. Sources note the additional episodes will help ABC fill out its schedule after the Disney-owned network previously ordered additional episodes of freshman comedy The Wonder Years and sophomore half-hour Home Economics. Both those shows will also feature 22-episode seasons. A decision on the future of The Goldbergs beyond its current season has not yet been determined. Sources note Garlin was not expected to return for a potential 10th season of The Goldbergs should ABC opt to renew the show for the 2022-23 broadcast cycle. ABC so far has only renewed Grey’s Anatomy for next season.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Bel-Air’: Watch the Trailer for Peacock’s Dramatic ‘Fresh Prince’

This isn’t Will Smith’s Bel-Air. Peacock has released the first full-length trailer for its upcoming dramatic take on the beloved Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The nearly three-minute clip offers the first actual footage from the series after the NBCUniversal-backed streamer previously debuted a stylish take on the comedy’s original theme song. Inspired by Morgan Cooper’s viral video, Peacock landed the dramatic reboot in September 2020 with a two-season order after a fierce bidding war with Netflix and HBO Max. The series was originally designed to premiere last year but creative challenges led to not one but two showrunner changes. Original showrunner Chris Collins (The Wire) departed...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dwayne Hickman, Star of ‘The Many Lives of Dobie Gillis,’ Dies at 87

Dwayne Hickman, who starred as the hopelessly in love high school kid on the popular CBS comedy series The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis, has died. He was 87. Hickman, who also starred as a crazy teenager on The Bob Cummings Show, died Sunday morning at his Los Angeles home of complications from Parkinson’s disease, publicist Harlan Boll announced. Dobie Gillis, which ran for 147 episodes from 1959-63, starred the fresh-faced, crew-cut Hickman (25 years old when the series began) as a student always looking to date the most beautiful, unattainable girls. Future Gilligan’s Island star Bob Denver played his pal, beatnik...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy