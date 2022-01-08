Equitable access to cell and gene therapies in South Africa: opportunities and hurdles

The ability to properly analyze results of clinical trials, especially randomized controlled trials (RCT), is a needed skill for every physician. This is especially so for those involved in haematopoietic cell transplants. Although seemingly straightforward, correct interpretation of clinical trials data is in reality complex and not for the fainthearted. When a RCT reports intervention A is safer and more effective than intervention B do we simply accept the authours' conclusion or is more detective work needed. The answer: call in Inspector Clouseau! In this article Prof. Megan Othus and us discuss complexities in clinical trials interpretation including the challenge of false-positive error control, endpoints, power and sample size estimates (more often guesses), how to analyze competing events such as graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) and relapse, what to do when a study has > 1 primary endpoint, analyses of multi-arm trials, how to interpret analyses other than the primary endpoint and what do data from non-inferiority trials tell us. Lastly, we consider, the evil which will not die (the statistical Rasputin): reporting survival outcomes by response. We hope this article will be of practical use to clinicians facing the challenge of correctly interpreting clinical trials data. The good news: only one relatively simple equation. And remember, we can be reached 24/7 on Twitter #BMTStats. Our operators are standing by.

