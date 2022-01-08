ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Equitable access to cell and gene therapies in South Africa: opportunities and hurdles

By Candice Laverne Hendricks
Nature.com
 2 days ago

At present, more than 1200 cell and gene therapy (CGT) clinical trials are ongoing [1], and up to 50 such treatments are expected to be clinically available by 2030 [2]. A major contribution comes from the entry of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies into the market. These cells are genetically...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

The need for reporting guidelines for early phase dose-finding trials: Dose-Finding CONSORT Extension

To the Editor - Early phase trials (phase I or phase I/II) are studies conducted in healthy volunteers or patients with the aim of determining drug disposition (absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion), adverse effects, drug exposure, pharmacodynamic biomarker activity and clinical activity. A critical step in treatment development, results from early phase trials directly influence decisions on further trials and whether the selected doses and schedules are sufficiently safe and have promising results on treatment activity.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedCity News

Avrobio shifts gene therapy priorities as data surprise shelves lead program

Gene therapy developer Avrobio was on track to begin a pivotal study this year testing its experimental treatment for a rare metabolic disorder. Instead, the company is shelving that therapeutic candidate after a look at new clinical data showed variability in recently treated patients—enough to extend the development timeline for a program that has already had to adjust to unexpected regulatory and competitive challenges in the past year.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Nature.com

Expanding global access to genetic therapies

It is time to rethink intellectual property and pricing practices that prevent global access to genetic therapies. Last November marked the third anniversary of the announcement of the birth of twin girls resulting from the use of gene-editing in human embryos by Chinese scientist He Jiankui. Following this announcement, World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus established an 18-member Expert Advisory Committee on Developing Global Standards for Governance and Oversight of Human Genome Editing to examine the scientific, ethical, social and legal challenges associated with human genome editing. It was a great honor for me to serve on this committee, which resulted in a governance framework1, a position paper2 and our recommendations3.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gene Therapy#Stem Cell#Health And Human Services#T Cell#Crispr#Cgt#Applica
biospace.com

Cartesian Aims to Propel RNA Cell Therapy with Combinations

Cartesian President and CEO Murat Kalayoglu, M.D., Ph.D./Courtesy Cartesian Therapeutics. Cartesian Therapeutics is developing non-permanent cell therapies that can be used soon after diagnosis and address a wide range of diseases beyond cancer. The biotech’s approach to cell engineering relies upon RNA rather than DNA to effect changes within the cells.
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Study finds experimental gene therapy reverses sickle cell disease for years

New York [US], December 27 (ANI): According to a study, a single dose restored blood cells to their normal shape and eliminated the most serious complication of sickle cell disease for at least three years in some patients. The research has been published in the 'New England Journal of Medicine'.
CANCER
mskcc.org

Clinical Trial for Beta-Thalassemia Brings Important Insights for Treating Blood Disorders with Stem Cell Gene Therapy

After three decades of research, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center investigators may have found a new treatment option for patients with an inherited blood disorder called beta (β)-thalassemia. The approach, led by MSK physician-scientist Michel Sadelain, involves using a new stem-cell-based form of gene therapy. Results from a phase 1 clinical trial testing this treatment were reported in Nature Medicine on January 3, 2022.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

The association between early-onset sepsis and neonatal encephalopathy

We evaluated the association between early-onset sepsis and neonatal encephalopathy in a low-middle-income setting. We undertook a retrospective study in newborns with gestational age â‰¥35 weeks and/or birth weight â‰¥2500 grams, diagnosed with neonatal encephalopathy. Early-onset sepsis was defined as culture-confirmed sepsis or probable sepsis.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Age-dependent pathogenic characteristics of SARS-CoV-2 infection in ferrets

While the seroprevalence of SARS-CoV-2 in healthy people does not differ significantly among age groups, those aged 65"‰years or older exhibit strikingly higher COVID-19 mortality compared to younger individuals. To further understand differing COVID-19 manifestations in patients of different ages, three age groups of ferrets are infected with SARS-CoV-2. Although SARS-CoV-2 is isolated from all ferrets regardless of age, aged ferrets (â‰¥3 years old) show higher viral loads, longer nasal virus shedding, and more severe lung inflammatory cell infiltration, and clinical symptoms compared to juvenile (â‰¤6 months) and young adult (1"“2 years) groups. Furthermore, direct contact ferrets co-housed with the virus-infected aged group shed more virus than direct-contact ferrets co-housed with virus-infected juvenile or young adult ferrets. Transcriptome analysis of aged ferret lungs reveals strong enrichment of gene sets related to type I interferon, activated T cells, and M1 macrophage responses, mimicking the gene expression profile of severe COVID-19 patients. Thus, SARS-CoV-2-infected aged ferrets highly recapitulate COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms and are useful for understanding age-associated infection, transmission, and pathogenesis of SARS-CoV-2.
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Gene Therapies Could Treat Rare Diseases — but Cost Millions

A biotechnology and policy expert shines a light on the looming gene therapies soon to hit the market, and the payment strategies needed to get them to patients. The most expensive drug in the world is Zolgensma, which treats spinal muscular atrophy and costs about $2.1 million for a one-time treatment.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Care of the critically ill neonate with hypoxemic respiratory failure and acute pulmonary hypertension: framework for practice based on consensus opinion of neonatal hemodynamics working group

Circulatory transition after birth presents a critical period whereby the pulmonary vascular bed and right ventricle must adapt to rapidly changing loading conditions. Failure of postnatal transition may present as hypoxemic respiratory failure, with disordered pulmonary and systemic blood flow. In this review, we present the biological and clinical contributors to pathophysiology and present a management framework.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Largest Phase III Hemophilia Gene Therapy Trial Yields Positive Results

BioMarin Pharmaceutical shared positive results from its ongoing Phase III GENEr8-1 trial on the viability of valoctocogene roxaparvovec as a treatment for patients diagnosed with severe hemophilia A. The study has a total of 134 adult participants, the largest of its kind to date. In the second year of the...
SCIENCE
clevelandclinic.org

Gene Therapy Surgery: Potential Next Frontier in Geographic Atrophy

Recent results of the phase 3 DERBY, OAKS and GATHER1 trials have created excitement about a potential breakthrough therapy for geographic atrophy (GA), the late form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The trials showed that intravitreal injections of pegcetacoplan or avacincaptad pegol significantly reduced lesion growth, slowing progression of a disease previously thought untreatable.
CLEVELAND, OH
Nature.com

Clinical trials: design, endpoints and interpretation of outcomes

The ability to properly analyze results of clinical trials, especially randomized controlled trials (RCT), is a needed skill for every physician. This is especially so for those involved in haematopoietic cell transplants. Although seemingly straightforward, correct interpretation of clinical trials data is in reality complex and not for the fainthearted. When a RCT reports intervention A is safer and more effective than intervention B do we simply accept the authours' conclusion or is more detective work needed. The answer: call in Inspector Clouseau! In this article Prof. Megan Othus and us discuss complexities in clinical trials interpretation including the challenge of false-positive error control, endpoints, power and sample size estimates (more often guesses), how to analyze competing events such as graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) and relapse, what to do when a study has > 1 primary endpoint, analyses of multi-arm trials, how to interpret analyses other than the primary endpoint and what do data from non-inferiority trials tell us. Lastly, we consider, the evil which will not die (the statistical Rasputin): reporting survival outcomes by response. We hope this article will be of practical use to clinicians facing the challenge of correctly interpreting clinical trials data. The good news: only one relatively simple equation. And remember, we can be reached 24/7 on Twitter #BMTStats. Our operators are standing by.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Neurogenetic disorders across the lifespan: from aberrant development to degeneration

Intellectual disability and autism spectrum disorder (ASD) are common, and genetic testing is increasingly performed in individuals with these diagnoses to inform prognosis, refine management and provide information about recurrence risk in the family. For neurogenetic conditions associated with intellectual disability and ASD, data on natural history in adults are scarce; however, as older adults with these disorders are identified, it is becoming clear that some conditions are associated with both neurodevelopmental problems and neurodegeneration. Moreover, emerging evidence indicates that some neurogenetic conditions associated primarily with neurodegeneration also affect neurodevelopment. In this Perspective, we discuss examples of diseases that have developmental and degenerative overlap. We propose that neurogenetic disorders should be studied continually across the lifespan to understand the roles of the affected genes in brain development and maintenance, and to inform strategies for treatment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Genetic counselling and testing for neurodegenerative disorders using a proposed standard of practice for ALS/MND: diagnostic testing comes first

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, commonly referred to as motor neurone disease (MND) in some countries) is a neurodegenerative disorder with an incidence of ~2.31 per 100,000 in Europe [1]. About 20% of cases are caused by a pathogenic variant in one of several causative genes [2], and family history cannot be relied upon to confirm the presence of all pathogenic variants [1, 3]. This finding, along with the emergence of genotype-driven antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapies, is driving increased interest in diagnostic genetic testing for ALS/MND and associated frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Consequently, access to genetic counselling and testing is now considered a fundamental right of all people diagnosed with ALS/MND [4]. While the initial diagnostic testing may be facilitated by specialists involved in the diagnosis and care of people with neurodegenerative disorders, such as neurologists [5], ensuring adequate exploration of the implications for other members of the family is also important. Genetic counsellors (where available) are well placed to discuss and explore the familial implications of testing as part of the multi-disciplinary team [6, 7]. As genetics and genomics is increasingly implemented into routine clinical care [8], a standard of practice for genetic counselling and testing for ALS/MND/FTD offers a model that may also be relevant for genetic counselling and testing for other neurodegenerative disorders.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: LSD1 inhibition sustains T cell invigoration with a durable response to PD-1 blockade

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27179-7, published online 24 November 2021. The original version of this article contained errors in Fig. 1c, h, 3b and Supplementary Fig.Â 8c. In Fig. 1c, h and Supplementary Fig.Â 8c, p values were incorrectly presented as 0.0016, 0.93, 0.0025, respectively. The correct p values...
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Increased burden of ultra-rare structural variants localizing to boundaries of topologically associated domains in schizophrenia

In this article, the grant number NIMH K01 MH109772 relating to the National Institute of Mental Health for Paola Giusti-Rodriguez was omitted. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Matthew Halvorsen, Ruth Huh, Nikolay Oskolkov, Jia Wen. Department of Genetics, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Banking disclosure and banking crises in Africa: does board gender diversity play a role?

Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volumeÂ 9, ArticleÂ number:Â 12 (2022) Cite this article. The paper aims to investigate the impact of board gender diversity in explaining the relationship between bank disclosure and the predicted probability of banking crises in Africa. The study employs robust panel estimates based on an aggregate dataset of banks in 42 African countries over the 2006"“2018 periods. From the study, board gender diversity (more women on boards and the presence of women on boards) has a positive impact on information disclosure of banks. We find that board gender diversity and bank disclosure have the possibility of reducing a banking crisis. We observe that board gender diversity enhances the reductive effect of bank disclosure on a predicted probability of a banking crisis. The implication is that women on boards provide prudent decisions on financial information disclosure that significantly reduce the possibility of a banking crises in order to ensure stable banking systems.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy