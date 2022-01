2 Chainz is back. The rapper has announced that his new album Dope Don’t Sell Itself will release later this month. The trapper had originally announced the title of the album back in August, 2020 during his performance at the HARD Music fest in San Bernardino but we haven’t heard much from him since then. Today, he makes it official that the project comes out in January, without revealing the exact date.

