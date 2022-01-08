ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Colonial opens after temporary closure

By Emily Venuti
 3 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY – The downtown Binghamton restaurant at the heart of a sexual assault controversy has reopened.

The Colonial and its 2 sister restaurants, Dos Rios Cantina and Stone Fox, closed abruptly on December 9th as accusations of sex crimes circulated widely on social media.

The following Saturday, a rally in opposition to the alleged sexual abuse drew hundreds of protestors who marched in front of the 3 eateries.

Binghamton Police later acknowledged that they were investigating an incident involving the Colonial’s owners that allegedly took place over Thanksgiving weekend.

No arrests have been made.

The restaurant said on Facebook that they have a new management team in place and takes the accusations against some staff members very seriously.

They go on to thank remaining staff members, and wish well those who have chosen to quit the restaurants.

They also mention bringing in a law firm outside the county to advise on how to handle the allegations at hand.

