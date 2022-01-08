ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trouble Relationship

'L&HH' Star Lyrica Anderson Files for Divorce from A1 Bentley

TMZ.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article'Love & Hip Hop' star Lyrica Anderson is waving the white flag on her marriage to A1 Bentley ... because she just filed for divorce. Lyrica beelined it to a Los Angeles courthouse Friday to file divorce docs after...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Lyrica Anderson
Person
Safaree Samuels
People

Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Announces Engagement to Longtime Boyfriend: 'Yes a Hundred Times Over'

The 49-year-old rapper's daughter Alaina Scott, 28, announced on Instagram Monday that she and her longtime boyfriend, Matt Moeller, are engaged. A series of snapshots captured the rooftop proposal, which saw Moeller down on one knee. In a second picture, the couple can be seen kissing, while a third photo shows off Alaina's engagement ring, which appears to be an emerald cut diamond in a gold band.
RELATIONSHIPS
enstarz.com

I Now Pronounce You Divorced! Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin Announce The Most Loving Divorce EVER!

Meagan Good, one of the stars of Harlem, and DeVon Franklin, the award-winning producer and author, are filing for divorce. The two are not splitting up with the drama and intrigue that normally follows such an annoucement. Instead, the two are proceeding amicably and with love, neither one bearing the other any ill-will. The two shared their optimistic attitude towards this decision in a joint statement. The statment read:
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

This 'Love & Hip-Hop' Star Is Currently Pregnant With Twins

Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Amara Le Negra is expecting twin girls! The Afro Latina beauty known for her big fro and flawless skin is basking in her pregnancy. Le Negra announced the happy news in November with a beautiful maternity shoot featuring her own mother. Since then, she's been showing off her growing baby bump, even sharing that she's expecting two girls. "I'm in love with them without even meeting them yet," the singer told HollywoodLife exclusively on Nov. 19. "I can feel them kicking. I can only imagine how they're going to look and I just am so in love."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Files For Divorce#Marriages#Ocean Zion Bentley
HollywoodLife

Alabama Barker, 16, Hospitalized: Travis Barker’s Daughter Gives Update After Cryptic Post

The blink-182 drummer’s daughter shared that she was feeling okay after sharing a photo of a hospital wrist band. Alabama Barker seems like she had a bit of a health scare on Tuesday December 28. Travis Barker‘s 16-year-old daughter took to her Instagram to share a photo of what looked like a hospital bracelet or a medical file, and shared that she was feeling okay. She didn’t divulge many details, but she assured her fans and followers that everything was okay, after whatever issue she had faced.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Cyn Santana & Daniel Gibson Spark Romance Rumors On "Love & Hip Hop"

Love & Hip Hop fans are seeing an influx in news about the series now that the latest Family Reunion series is upon us. For this series, producers have once again brought together several characters from the Love & Hip Hop pantheon and put them all in one place as they address conflicts, rumors, and tense relationships.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Gossip

Nicole Nafziger Apologizes: Did She Exploit Death of Jason Hitch?

Last week, 90 Day Fiance alum Jason Hitch died after a battle with COVID-19. He was only 45. Friends, family, and fellow 90 Day Fiance cast members have mourned Jason. The account of one fellow alum of the franchise posted something very different -- shameless clickbait seen as exploiting Jason's death.
CELEBRITIES
People

1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Says She Broke Up with Her Boyfriend: 'I Was Tired of Fighting'

Tammy Slaton is having a tough time after breaking up with her boyfriend. The 1000-Lb. Sisters star, 35, shares in Monday's episode that she split from Phillip, whom she recently introduced to viewers. The two had met on social media, Slaton previously explained, and admitted Phillip is known online for talking about his preference for bigger women, and that he doesn't date anyone under 300 lbs.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Trouble Relationship
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Life and Style Weekly

Is Lori Harvey Pregnant? She Sparks Baby No.1 Rumors With Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

Is she pregnant? Lori Harvey sparked rumors that she’s expecting baby No. 1 with her boyfriend, actor Michael B. Jordan. While ringing in the new year, Lori shared a boomerang video of her and the Creed actor dressed up for their New Year’s Eve celebration on December 31, 2021. She captioned the since-expired Instagram Story clip, “baby daddy,” igniting fan speculation over a possible pregnancy.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Lyrica Anderson & K. Michelle Nearly Come to Blows on ‘Marriage Boot Camp’

Lyrica Anderson clashed with K. Michelle amid her marriage problems with A1 Bentley. “Love And Hip Hop Hollywood” star Lyrica Anderson has been very open about the ups and downs of her marriage. In fact, she wasn’t so sure that she could work things out with A1 Bentley. Lyrica said A1 cheated on her. She felt really disrespected. And when they tried to talk things out, their conversations went nowhere. Things were so contentious and even their mothers had a hard time getting along. Things only got worse after K. Michelle accused Lyrica of trying to hook up with Safaree Samuels. Lyrica denied this. The two women nearly came to blows, too. Plus, A1 tried to run up on Safaree.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Duck Dynasty' Star Welcomes Baby No. 2

Rebecca Robertson is officially a mom of two! The Duck Dynasty star shared the exciting news over the weekend that she and her husband John Reed Loflin recently welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Holland Lo Loflin. The bundle of joy joins the couple's oldest child, son Zane Israel Loflin, who they welcomed in January 2019.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Another Netflix Reality Couple Is Divorcing

Another member of Netflix's My Unorthodox Life cast is heading towards a divorce. Elite World Group CEO Julia Haart and tech entrepreneur Silvio Scaglia Haart have been leading separate lives despite working together, sources told Page Six on Monday. My Unorthodox Life centers on Haart and her family after she left the Orthodox Jewish community she was raised in.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Bossip

T.I. Responds To Preposterous Bernice Burgos Allegations Made By Shekinah

TI responds to allegations made by Shekinah Jo that he was creeping with Bernice Burgos. T.I. and Tiny seem to always be in the crosshairs of their former friend Shekinah Jo. Every time Shekinah hops on Instagram Live or speaks on the couple, it instantly becomes drama and makes headlines. Last week, she hopped on Instagram Live spilling more tea about her dealings with the famous couple.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy