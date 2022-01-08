ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lycoming County, PA

Death Penalty Will Be Sought For PA Women Accused Of Starving Sisters 4, 6 To Death: Report

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Authorities in Pennsylvania will likely be seeking the death penalty for two women accused of intentionally abusing and starving two young girls, whose remains were found in shallow graves last year, PennLive reports.

Lycoming County District Attorney Ryan C. Gardner said on Friday that he'll be seeking the extreme punishment for Marie Sue Snyder, 32, and her partner, Echo Lane Butler, 26 -- the latter of whom apparently did the burying -- if they are convicted.

Echo Butler's mom, Michele L. Butler, 49, was arrested on a third-degree murder charge and related offenses, but will be spared of the death penalty, Gardner said.

The remains of Snyder's daughters -- Nicole Elizabeth, 6, and Jasmine Jean, 4 -- were found behind a Williamsport home in 2016 and 2017, respectively, Old Lycoming police said.

Police were called to the family home last September when Snyder's 7-year-old son didn't show up to school, Fox56 reports. When questioned about her daughters, Snyder told officials they were living with a friend and being homeschooled, the outlet said.

A search warrant later uncovered the girls' bodies in the area behind the trailer home where the three women live with Michele Butler's husband, who is not charged, police said.

Comments / 26

Kimberly Brown
2d ago

Wouldn’t expect anything less those poor beautiful children didn’t stand a chance in that home. The mother is selfish and looking at her Pictures she ate very well seeing she had a few extra pounds on her. Raising my daughters they ate first and I ate what was left and being a single mother I struggled a lot. She took it upon herself to get rid of those girls because she wasn’t taking care of them, they suffered twice by being starved and then being thrown away like garbage. They should suffer the same fate their children did. I’m not a mean person but I truly believe an eye for an eye, do onto others the way they do onto you! Kim

Kathy Fuller-Ball
2d ago

the only problem with Pennsylvania death penalty they do not follow through. to many appeals. they should starve them to death

eh no thanks
2d ago

Big deal. We don't implement the death penalty in Pa. She should have resisted arrest & been killed on the spot.

Daily Voice

State Police Called To Deadly Shooting In Central PA

UPDATE: The identity of the victim has been released, you can read more about it here. ORIGINAL: One person was shot dead in central Pennsylvania late Monday morning, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. State troopers were called to a shooting near the intersection of Wolfe Road and...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Triple-Shooting Injures Teen, 2 Adults In South Jersey: Police

A teen and two adults were shot in South Jersey Sunday night, authorities said. Officers responding to gunshots on Parkway Avenue near Pennington Road in Ewing did not initially locate a scene but were then approached by a vehicle containing one of the shooting victims around 10:15 p.m., Ewing Police said in a Monday afternoon release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
