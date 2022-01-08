Death Penalty Will Be Sought For PA Women Accused Of Starving Sisters 4, 6 To Death: Report

Authorities in Pennsylvania will likely be seeking the death penalty for two women accused of intentionally abusing and starving two young girls, whose remains were found in shallow graves last year, PennLive reports.

Lycoming County District Attorney Ryan C. Gardner said on Friday that he'll be seeking the extreme punishment for Marie Sue Snyder, 32, and her partner, Echo Lane Butler, 26 -- the latter of whom apparently did the burying -- if they are convicted.

Echo Butler's mom, Michele L. Butler, 49, was arrested on a third-degree murder charge and related offenses, but will be spared of the death penalty, Gardner said.

The remains of Snyder's daughters -- Nicole Elizabeth, 6, and Jasmine Jean, 4 -- were found behind a Williamsport home in 2016 and 2017, respectively, Old Lycoming police said.

Police were called to the family home last September when Snyder's 7-year-old son didn't show up to school, Fox56 reports. When questioned about her daughters, Snyder told officials they were living with a friend and being homeschooled, the outlet said.

A search warrant later uncovered the girls' bodies in the area behind the trailer home where the three women live with Michele Butler's husband, who is not charged, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.