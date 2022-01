The Notre Dame football program bolstered their secondary in a big way on Saturday, as All-American safety Brandon Joseph will join the Irish. The Notre Dame football team went into the 2021 college football season with the best safety in the country on their roster. Kyle Hamilton has played his way into a top-5 draft pick billing heading into the 2021 campaign, and early on, he was making a play to be the first overall pick this April.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO