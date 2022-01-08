ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituary: Nina Lorene Godsey Gray

By Nichols Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago
Nina Lorene Godsey Gray, of Double Springs, formerly of Adamsville, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the age of 92 at Hendrix Health Care in Double Springs, Alabama.

Lorene was born on August 15, 1929 in Double Springs, Alabama.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 9, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Shady Grove Primitive Baptist Church, where funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery. Brother Steve Woods will officiate.

Lorene is survived by her daughter: Leara Pollock; granddaughters: Alicia McGee and Leah (Heath) Boral; great-grandchildren: Autumn Murray, Zane Murray, Chloe Murray, Austin Boral and Emily Boral; great-great-grandchildren: Levi Wharton, Skylar Wharton and Jacob Wharton a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Billy Morris Gray; parents: Levi and Lucretia Adams Godsey; one sister and nine brothers.

