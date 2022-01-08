Obituary: Billy Leon White

Billy Leon White, age 93, of Falkville, Alabama passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022. Billy was born July 29, 1928 in Cullman, Alabama to L.R. and Sophia Adams White.

Leon is preceded in death by wife: Vena Mae Sharp White; son: Ronny White; infant daughter: Trudy White; brothers: Luther Roy White Jr. and Don Hugo White and parents: L.R. and Sophia Adams White.

A graveside service for Billy will be held Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Hopewell Cemetery (600 Hopewell Drive NE, Hanceville, AL 35077).

Survivors are daughter-in-law: Judy White; granddaughter: Jennifer (Bobo) Taylor; grandson: Patrick (Christa) White; great-grandsons: Raylyn (Jaliegha) Ayers, Jenson Ayers, Tyler White and Braxton White; great-great-granddaughter: Paisley Ayers and sister: Sarah Ann Quick.

Moss Service Funeral Home directing.