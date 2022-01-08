Obituary: Arville Odean Thompson

Funeral service for Arville Odean Thompson, 88, of Vinemont, will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the Cullman Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday. Reverend Steve Rodgers will officiate the service.

Mr. Thompson passed from this life on January 5, 2022 at Cullman Regional Medical Center. He was born August 15, 1933 to Jamie and Pearly Thompson. He loved fishing, bluegrass music and playing his banjo with his brothers.

Mr. Thompson was preceded in death by his parents; his wife: Linda Thompson and brother: A.C. Thompson.

He is survived by his sons: Ricky (Jan) Thompson, Ronald (Janet) Thompson, Jamie (Kelley) Thompson, Jerry Shane (Kayla) Thompson and Tim (Bridgett) Freeman; daughter: Robbie (Jeff) Thomson; brother: Ellis Thompson and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.