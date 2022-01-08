Obituary: Andrew Jackson Page

Andrew Jackson Page, “Coach” Andy Page, 81, of Cullman, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

Andy is survived by his wife Liz of 57 years; son: Jay; granddaughters: Mary Claire and Anna Page; daughter: Suzy Drasheff (Don) and a host of loving friends and extended family.

Andy was a loving husband, father, Papa and friend to everyone. Andy was born and raised on a farm near Aynor, South Carolina. At a young age, he developed a lifelong passion for all sports. He attended Jacksonville State University, where he earned his degree, and met Liz. He then began a 30-year career as a math teacher and football coach. Andy taught and coached at Cherokee County, Cleveland, Oneonta, Fairview and Cullman.

He loved teaching and coaching. Many of his students still remember his interesting and humorous ways of teaching math and coaching. One of his frequent quotes was “Math is simple, not easy.” Many of his students still remember this quote. In 1977, he moved to Cullman, and this city became his home.

After his teaching and coaching career, he owned a hardware store and pursued a career in the insurance business. For the past 13 years, Andy served on the Cullman City Council. Serving was one of Andy’s greatest honors, and he always emphasized teamwork for the better of Cullman. He truly loved all people. Andy had a way of always making you feel welcome. He constantly smiled, laughed often and loved to tell and hear stories. He was a devoted member of St. John’s Church for 49 years. Many remember Andy being the greeter and usher at St. John’s, always with a smile. Andy was beloved by all who knew him, and he will be greatly missed.

Graveside services will be Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Cullman City Cemetery. Pall Bearers are Shawn Daffron, Brian Dove, Randall Key, Lance Reese, James Shavers and Tim Sivley. Honorary Pall Bearers are Mayor Woody Jacobs, Johnny Cook, Jenny Folsom, Clint Hollingsworth and David Moss.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations to be made to Cullman Caring for Kids and St. John’s Evangelical Protestant Church.