ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

China’s Zhang Yimou Will Be the First to Direct Both Summer and Winter Olympic Games Ceremonies

By Rebecca Davis
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcclaimed Chinese director Zhang Yimou will mastermind the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games, state media said Friday. Rehearsals for the performances are currently underway, but given the shadow of COVID-19, the spectacle will be more curtailed than initially envisioned, reports cited Zhang as...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zhang Yimou
The Independent

China earthquake: Strong 6.9-magnitude tremor jolts western Qinghai province

A strong earthquake measuring about 6.9 on the Richter scale jolted a remote county in northwest China’s Qinghai province early on Saturday, forcing the suspension of high-speed rail services due to tunnel damage and a number of injuries, authorities say.While no deaths have been reported so far, several people with minor injuries in the Menyuan Hui Autonomous County have been treated and discharged, according to local news reports.The 6.9-magnitude quake struck the mountainous part of the province at 1.45 am, with an epicentre at 37.77 degrees north latitude and 101.26 degrees east longitude, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center...
ENVIRONMENT
atlantanews.net

It's not China that's playing divide & rule against the West

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that China is seeking to play a ?divide and rule? game against western nations. But he seems to miss the point, as it is not Beijing that does this. "We've been competing and China has been from time to time very cleverly playing...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China forces Tibetan monks to watch destruction of sacred statue

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Authorities in China’s Sichuan province last month forced Tibetan monks and other local residents to watch the demolition of a large and venerated Buddha statue following official complaints that the statue had been built too high, Tibetan sources said.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Winter Olympic Games#Chinese#The Olympic Cauldron
The Independent

Woman accuses Chinese couple in Montreal grocery store of being responsible for Covid

Police in Montreal were called to a supermarket and removed a woman after she insulted a Chinese-Canadian couple.A video of the encounter captured by a victim, Ken Mak, was shared to Facebook on Monday and appeared to show the woman attacking the couple. Mr Mak, who moved from China to Canada 20 years ago, was asked if he was Chinese and was blamed for ”21 months of bulls****”, in an apparent reference to Covid. “All of these f****** epidemic that became a pandemic, it’s because of you Chinese people!”, the woman shouted. “F*** you”. Mr Mak could be heard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Chen wins short program at US figure skating championhips

Three-time world champion Nathan Chen, a top contender for Beijing Olympic gold, won the men's short program on Saturday at the US Figure Skating Championships. - Covid-hit Liu to Beijing - The selection committee announced the three US women who will skate at Beijing, picking Covid-hit two-time US champion Alysa Liu to join 2022 US champion Mariah Bell and runner-up Karen Chen in China.
NASHVILLE, TN
AFP

Covid tests ordered for 14 million in China's Tianjin

The northern Chinese city of Tianjin on Sunday advised its nearly 14 million people to stay home while it conducted mass Covid testing after a spate of recent cases, including two caused by the Omicron variant, state-controlled media reported. Tianjin emerged as a new area of concern after more than 20 Covid cases were reported there in the last few days, most of them imported from abroad, according to the National Health Commission. They include at least two cases of the Omicron variant, as well as 15 infections among elementary and middle school students, according to various state media reports. The city near the capital Beijing launched its mass testing early Sunday, advising residents to stay at or near home to be available for the community-level nucleic-acid screening.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Fortune

China’s public dutifully obeyed COVID lockdowns for 2 years. Now two women’s miscarriages are sparking backlash

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since January 2020, when Beijing shut down the city of Wuhan to contain the world's original COVID-19 outbreak, China's citizens have borne with remarkable stoicism even the most draconian of their government's measures to fight the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefilmstage.com

First Trailer for Zhang Yimou’s Sharpshooter Takes Aim

Last year finally saw the premiere of Zhang Yimou’s drama One Second and the release of his spy thriller Cliff Walkers. While we’re still awaiting the release of his crime drama Under the Light, the seasoned director is now back with a new Korean War film, co-directed with his daughter Zhang Mo. Sharpshooter, formerly titled The Coldest Gun, will now get a release in China on February 1, 2022 and the first trailer has arrived.
MOVIES
First Showing

First Trailer for Zhang Yimou's New Korean War Film About a Sniper

China is kicking off 2022 with an official trailer for the latest Zhang Yimou film, another jingoistic thriller about the Korean War. They've been making more and more of these recently (also see The Battle at Lake Changjin), as what seems like anti-American propaganda. Sharpshooter, one of the many official English titles for this film, is yet another Zhang Yimou war film - but he's also listed as a co-director on this one. The film tells the story of sharpshooter Zhang Taofang, a young army recruit who at age 22 sets a record during the Korean War by reportedly killing or wounding 214 American soldiers with 435 shots in just 32 days. It's being released during the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, and includes the tagline: "Send them all back to hell!" Starring Chen Yongsheng, Zhang Yu, and Zhang Yi. There's no English subtitles yet, but you'll get a sense of the intense sniper-on-sniper action from this trailer anyway. It reminds me a bit of Enemy at the Gates, one of the other good sniper vs sniper films before this. Who knows if it will actually be any good?
MOVIES
SFGate

Australia sees another jump in virus cases, hospitalizations

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia on Wednesday saw another jump in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and long queues at testing centers as it continued to battle the rapid spread of the virus in most states. The country recorded more than 64,000 cases, up from 47,000 a day earlier, and Prime...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Chinese port city reports 41 virus cases, amid mass testing

Authorities in the Chinese city of Tianjin on Monday reported 41 COVID-19 infections out of 3.4 million residents tested since the discovery of two local omicron cases.Officials say they plan to test all of the 14 million inhabitants of the large port city that lies near the capital of Beijing City officials said that 41 people had tested positive as of 6 p.m. local time, according to state broadcaster CCTV. Of those 31 had COVID-19 symptoms and 10 did not.The outbreak, while small, has raised concerns because it is the first one in China linked to omicron and comes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
olympics.com

Africa at the Olympic Winter Games - a brief history

Six decades since an African nation made its debut at the Olympic Winter Games, the continent's medal prospects remain an elusive dream. This is not to say there is no progress. the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 marked a significant milestone in the evolution of African countries' participation at the cold-weather showpiece featuring eight nations from the continent.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy