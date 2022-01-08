Obituary: Betty Mae Drake

Graveside service for Betty Mae Drake, age 89, of Vinemont, will be at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Flint Creek Cemetery with Alton Bailey officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on Saturday at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home.



Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Mrs. Drake passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at her residence. She was born March 15, 1932, in Cullman, Alabama, to Luther and Della Mae Yarbrough.



She was preceded in death by her husband: Tommy Drake; parents; brothers: Clyde Yarbrough, Cletus Yarbrough and Clarence Yarbrough and sister: Cordie Barnett.



Survivors include her sons: Tommy Dewayne Drake (Nevis) and Keith Drake; grandson: Walt Drake; sister: Bonnie James and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.