Oak Ridge, TN

Should the city form a new ADA citizens' board?

By Special to The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
 3 days ago
Well if it will help city leadership get things done in a timely manner regarding Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) implementation, then yes, form a board. But, if it's just to put a check in the box and be able to say "well we formed a board," and still show no progress towards ADA implementation, then no, forget it.

Based on my observations, the city could probably use several other additional citizen boards to help get things moving in the right direction. Some examples that come to mind are:

  • Asphalt repair review board
  • Refuse collection review board
  • Street cleaning and markings review board
  • Leaf collection review board
  • Outdoor pool repair plan review board

Yes, I may be a bit overly critical here, but come on! Who's in charge down there at city hall anyway? Who thinks that collecting leaves well into February is a good plan? Or not sweeping the streets until after the leaf collection is complete makes sense? Who thinks that streets with faded or completely missing road markings makes for safe driving conditions? Who thinks that a sea of blue bins scattered about the streets, sidewalks and curbs is a good look for our fair city? And by the way, where are those trucks that were supposed to pick up the blue bins anyway? In my neighborhood, the garbage is still being done the old fashioned way, by hand. Wasn't that the point of the new blue bins and the new contract with Waste Connections? The brown bins however are being picked up with a "grabber" truck, which was never advertised that they would be doing the recycle bins that way. Collecting the refuse with the grabber trucks means the driver has to go up one side of the street and down the other. Roughly twice the fuel usage and twice the tailpipe emissions. What a great plan! What foresight! The whole of the free world is trying to reduce carbon emissions, while we here in our sleepy little town are doubling it through our thoughtless review and planning processes regarding a garbage collection contract.

Is anybody able to think outside of the box down there and come up with policies that actually make sense and are a good fit for Oak Ridge? I don't see that kind of critical thinking much anymore. Like Yogi said, "You can see a lot by watching."

Personally, I don't like what I am seeing. Our town is slowing turning into a less than desirable place to live with less than adequate policies combined with less than adequate leadership. I do hope it's a trend that won't be long lived.

Yes, citizen boards can be a big help in getting things done and help to reach goals, but only if they are given the right amount of support from city leadership and have some actual power to get things done. Otherwise its just for show.

Philip W. Nipper

Oak Ridge

