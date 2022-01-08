ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raritan, NJ

Raritan over Voorhees - Coaches vs. Cancer Showcase - Boys basketball recap

By Mak Ojutiku
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Justin Rivera netted 17 points to lead Raritan to a 54-47 win over Voorhees in the Coaches vs. Cancer Showcase at Montgomery in Skillman. Raritan (3-1) led...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Overbrook over Camden Tech - Girls basketball recap

Zahaisha Nevius flirted with a triple-double as she finished with a game-high 14 points, nine rebounds and eight steals to lead Overbrook to a 36-24 win over Camden Tech in Pine Hill. Overbrook jumped out to a 24-8 lead at halftime and went on to even its record at 2-2.
PINE HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Paulsboro defeats Woodbury - Boys basketball recap (PHOTOS)

For complete story, click on this link. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
PAULSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Clearview over Deptford - Boys basketball recap

Carter Bobbitt scored 29 points to lead Clearview to a 68-59 win over Deptford in Mullica Hill. A 6-2 sophomore, Bobbitt connected on 11 free throws, or three more than the entire Deptford team. Clearview (5-3) made 22 free throws. Bobbitt also made two of Clearview’s four three-point field goals....
MULLICA HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Salem over Pennsville - Boys basketball recap

Amare Smith led all scorers with 21 points as Salem stayed hot with a 72-36 win over Pennsville in Pennsville. Salem jumped out to a 24-2 lead after the first quarter and never looked back as it extended its winning streak to four and improved to 4-3. Myles Rodgers added...
SALEM, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raritan, NJ
City
Voorhees Township, NJ
Raritan, NJ
Sports
City
Montgomery, NJ
City
Skillman, NJ
NJ.com

Gateway over Lindenwold - Girls basketball recap

Angelina Zagone poured in a game-high 21 points, her fifth game this season in the 20s, to lead Gateway to a 47-19 win over Lindenwold in Woodbury Heights. Molly Sholders added eight points and six rebounds for Gateway, which won its third in a row and improved to 6-1. Skyy...
LINDENWOLD, NJ
NJ.com

Rancocas Valley over Willingboro - Boys basketball recap

Donovan Ross scored 21 points to lead Rancocas Valley to a 63-52 win over Willingboro in Willingboro. A 6-4 junior, Ross, hit two of Rancocas Valley’s five three-point field goals. He is now averaging 14.6 points. Rancocas Valley (5-2) took command right away with a 25-9 first quarter advantage....
WILLINGBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: Davis pours in 36 in Woodbury’s win

Alexis Davis poured in a Woodbury career-best 36 points on Monday as Woodbury defeated Paulsboro 75-35 on Monday in Paulsboro. The big day lifted the junior Davis’s scoring average on the season to 29.9 points per game, and it was her third 30-point game of the season, surpassing a pair of 33-point games for her highest total with Woodbury.
WOODBURY, NJ
NJ.com

Gloucester Catholic over Clayton - Girls basketball recap

Gloucester Catholic got a quick start with a 24-4 first quarter advantage and a 38-11 halftime lead to defeat Clayton, 54-29 in Clayton. Junior Macie Nugent scored a season-high 23 points to lead Gloucester Catholic. Nugent is now averaging 11.6 points. Gloucester Catholic (6-2) also received 14 points from senior...
CLAYTON, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack O'leary
NJ.com

Florence over Doane Academy - Girls basketball recap

Junior guard Gabby Loftin scored 25 points, one away from her season high, to lead Florence to a 59-26 win over Doane Academy at Florence. Loftin’s season high was 26 points in an earlier 51-18 win over Bordentown. Against Doane Academy, she contributed five rebounds, four assists and seven steals. Loftin also hit four of Florence’s six three-point field goals.
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Beecher’s 28 helps lift Triton to win

Bobby Beecher had 28 points as Triton was a 49-43 winner over Delsea on Monday in Runnemede. Trailing 35-33 entering the fourth, Triton rallied and outscored Delsea 16-8 in the final frame to win. The 28-point game was Beecher’s fourth in six games this season. It was one off the...
RUNNEMEDE, NJ
NJ.com

Sterling over West Deptford - Boys basketball recap

Caleb Mundell led four players in double figures with 19 points to help Sterling defeat West Deptford 61-50 in West Deptford. Sterling built a 39-21 lead by halftime and went on to improve to 6-1. Jaydis McFadden scored 13 points, while Josiah Moore added 12 and Jimmy Zingaro chipped in 11.
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Boys hockey: No. 14 Morristown-Beard tops No. 13 Morris Knolls

Five players split the goals as Morristown-Beard, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated No. 13 Morris Knolls 9-4 on Monday at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Hollis Humphries, Andrew Low, Noah Jones and Dylan Strauss each had two for Morristown-Beard while Charlie Guida added a goal. After Morristown-Beard led...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Cancer#The Boys#Rockets#The Nj High School Sports
NJ.com

No. 14 St. Rose rolls over Monmouth - Girls basketball recap

Maggie Cavanaugh led with a game-high 16 points as St. Rose, No. 14 in NJ.com’s Top 20, built a decisive lead early to win, 50-37, over Monmouth in Belmar. Rosie Scognamiglio finished with 12 points for St. Rose (5-1), which led 24-16 at halftime and then put the game out of reach with a 17-7 run in the third quarter.
BELMAR, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Wildwood outlasts Pitman in double OT

Junior Hans scored 34 points as Wildwood won a double-overtime game with Pitman 85-72 on Monday in Pitman. Wildwood led 41-33 at the half until Pitman whittled away the deficit to stand even at 64-64 at the end of regulation. The teams entered the second overtime tied at 69-69 before Wildwood pulled away.
WILDWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: Pennsville knocks on Wood to continue winning ways (PHOTOS)

Ever since joining the starting lineup as a sophomore, Ryane Wood has never had a problem scoring points. As a senior, she’s making it look way too easy. Wood scored 34 points as Pennsville Memorial continued its torrid start to the season with a 66-36 win over Salem in Tri-County Conference Classic Division action at Salem’s George “Lou” Schantz Gymnasium on Monday.
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Williamstown gets past Kingsway

Christian Mazzamutto had 24 points to help lead Williamstown to a 69-68 win over Kingsway on Monday in Woolwich Township. Mazzamutto’s total was a career high, a number he raised for the second straight game along with a 16-point game four days earlier against Clearview. Mazzamutto led four Williamstown...
WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Hammonton over Lower Cape May - Girls basketball recap

Emma Peretti had a monster game with 20 points and 17 rebounds to lift Hammonton to a 40-28 win over Lower Cape May in Hammonton. Ava Divello added eight points for Hammonton, which evened its record at 2-2. Kaitlyn McGuigan scored 10 points for Lower Cape May, which fell to...
HAMMONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Palmyra over Cinnaminson - Boys basketball recap

Chris McCarron led Palmyra with 30 points in its 53-43 win against Cinnaminson in Palmyra. Kwinten Ives had 14 points as the top secondary scorer for Palmyra (2-0). Drew Harvey recorded 15 points for Cinnaminson (2-5). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
PALMYRA, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
181K+
Followers
88K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy