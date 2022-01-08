ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hong Kong leader orders probe of 13 officials who went to COVID-hit party

By Thompson Reuters
 3 days ago
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has ordered an inquiry into the behaviour of 13 senior government officials who attended the birthday bash of a delegate to China’s legislature, where two of the 170 guests tested positive for the coronavirus. The officials, along with...

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

