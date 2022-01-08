ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“He took a big step compared to last year”: Rivera speaks high on DT Daron Payne

By Jake Rohm
 3 days ago

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — Washington Football Team defensive tackle Daron Payne is in his fourth year with the team, and is trending in the right direction.

Through 16 games this season, Payne’s numbers are as followed: 31 solo tackles (24 assisted), 6 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks.

“I think he took a big step compared to last year,” said head coach Ron Rivera. “It may not show in numbers and you’re not gonna see that all the time from defensive tackles. What you have to see is the whole picture when it comes to those guys.”

Rivera also mentioned during his press conference Friday afternoon that since he’s been head coach at Washington, this year was the best he’s seen from Payne.

“I thought he was an explosive guy that got vertical, made some plays behind the line of scrimmage that we needed,” said Rivera. “I think he’s a guy that’s going to continue to grow.”

For Payne, this season could be pivotal for what’s next for the young defensive lineman as he is due for a new contract. His teammate Jonathan Allen, who has been a close friend of his since their days at Alabama, was already extended during last offseason. So, could this offseason be Payne’s turn to get the big money?

Washington locks up left tackle position, Leno Jr. signs 3-year, $37.5M extension

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — Earlier this week, the Washington Football Team extended left tackle Charles Leno Jr. The contract was a 3-year, $37.5 million deal, solidifying one of the most important positions on the field for Washington. “He had some leadership qualities that I thought were really good in terms of his relationship with not […]
Brother of Washington Football Team player Montez Sweat killed at Richmond-area apartment complex

A shooting Tuesday afternoon in western Henrico resulted in the death of Anthony Sweat, the brother of Washington Football Team pass rusher Montez Sweat. Anthony Sweat, age 27, was from Stone Mountain, Ga., but according to Henrico County police had ties to the Richmond area. He was shot and killed in an apartment complex on the 7600 block of Wistar Village Drive.
Reeling WFT deals with more tragedy as brother of Montez Sweat killed in shooting

The Washington Football Team added another tragic chapter this week to an already difficult season when the club learned the brother of defensive end Montez Sweat was killed Tuesday in Henrico, Va., according to police. Anthony Sweat, 27, of Stone Mountain, Ga., was pronounced dead after police in Henrico County,...
NFL Fans Were Furious With CBS On Sunday Afternoon

NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
Dolphins’ Brian Flores Breaks Out Best Bill Belichick After Patriots Sweep

The Miami Dolphins undoubtedly are on the upswing. After beating the New England Patriots in Sunday’s season finale, 33-24, the Dolphins clinched their second straight winning season. While that may not seem like much, it’s the first time the team has done so finishing the campaign 11-5 in both the 2000 and 2001 seasons.
Former Browns QB Johnny Manziel’s passive 1-word reaction over ugly Baker Mayfield comparison

There was a time when Johnny Manziel would regularly trend on social media, particularly every Saturday. That was back during his days with the Texas A&M Aggies. These days, Manziel still finds himself becoming a topic, though, for some random reasons. Take for example when ESPN college analyst Paul Finebaum described Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as a “poor man’s Johnny Manziel,” (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).
NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Coach Trade Speculation

Could we have a blockbuster NFL head coaching trade this offseason?. According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, the Las Vegas Raiders could look to make a blockbuster trade for a head coach. While the Raiders have been linked to Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, the AFC West franchise...
Cowboys Coach Dan Quinn 'Top Candidate' If Seahawks Fire Pete Carroll or Broncos Fire Vic Fangio - Source

FRISCO - This has advanced well beyond the "rumor'' category, just as the Dallas Cowboys' season has advanced in a positive way and the Seattle Seahawks' and Denver Broncos' seasons, not so much: Dan Quinn, the highly coveted defensive coordinator of the Cowboys, will be a "top candidate'' for the Broncos job should Denver dismiss Vic Fangio after this weekend. And he'll be a top candidate if Seattle parts ways with Pete Carroll as well.
3 Seahawks who can’t be brought back for rebuild

As the Seattle Seahawks start looking to rebuild, they’ll have to examine their roster and evaluate the best moves for their longterm future. The Seattle Seahawks are struggling. At 6-10, things seem a little bleak for Seattle right now. The Seahawks will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2017. This is the first losing season for the Seahawks since 2011.
Andy Reid Sent Vic Fangio A Message Following Chiefs’ Win

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is likely hoping Broncos head coach Vic Fangio doesn’t go anywhere next season. After Reid’s Chiefs came back to win, he spoke to the media and touched on how great the Broncos played under Fangio for this game. “My hat goes off to...
Terry Saban gives keys to longevity for marriage with the love of her life, Nick Saban

Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, have a storybook romance. The couple has been married for 50 years, but they have known each other for longer. Both grew up in West Virginia and had a passion for teaching. As Nick Saban fell in love with coaching, Terry stood beside her husband. The two have been in college football and National Football League. Since arriving at the University of Alabama in 2007, the Saban’s have felt at home.
Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

