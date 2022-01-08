ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokemon Meetup

abilenetx.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us for an afternoon of gaming fun! Designed for both new and experienced players, gamers from their tweens to...

www.abilenetx.gov

Comments / 0

Related
futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Shiny Pokemon with Boosted Shiny Rates

The moment you catch a Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO is when you have the feeling of pure joy, happiness, and calmness. Or maybe you feel the lust for more, it is up to you. A Shiny Pokemon is very hard to find in the game, especially as a wild spawn on the map screen. It may be easier to encounter a Shiny Pokemon through Raids, but it is a low chance.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Pokemon BDSP: How to Catch Cresselia

Hello Trainers. At this point, players are most likely in the post-game and getting ready to capture all the post-game Pokemon they can. This Pokemon BDSP Cresselia Catch breakdown will inform players how to catch the Lunar Pokemon, Cresselia. In order to access Cresselia, players must beat the Elite 4 first. They must also have the National Dex.
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

Pokemon Unite: 5 Best Pokemon In The Current Patch

Win more games with these picks. The recent patch featured a lot of balancing changes to different Pokemon. The update also introduced Dragonite to the game. With so many changes and addition of new characters in the game, the meta has shifted. Whether you are playing a solo game or as a five stack, we have chosen five Pokemon, which will be great in the current meta. These can help you win matches a lot easier than others.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Pokemon BDSP: Heatran Catch Breakdown

Hello Trainers. If anyone is doing the post-game right now, then they’d know one of the biggest appeals is catching legendaries. One of the first ones that players can catch is Heatran. This Pokemon BDSP Heatran Catch Breakdown will go over the steps to getting this Pokemon for a team or National Dex entry.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meetup
The Game Haus

Pokemon Unite Cinderace Guide

This Pokemon Unite Cinderace guide will show players how to be deadly on the one of the strongest attackers in the game. The pick definitely experienced its ups and downs, with so many patch updates tinkering with its kit. But thanks to the buffs to Blaze Kick, the pick is back on top as a solo carrying menace. Playing as a hyper carry ADC that deals amazing damage over time, Cinderace is arguably the best ADC in Pokemon Unite at the moment. Building Cinderace properly is essential to securing victory. So to help players experience success on the pick, here is a Pokemon Unite Cinderace Guide.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Pokedex and details everything you need to know about Jynx. This Pokedex page covers how to get Jynx, Jynx's stats, and more. Some of this information is from the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, and will be...
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

These AI-Generated Pokemon Are Better Than The Real Thing

When dedicated Pokemon trainers have already caught them all, what's there left to do? Some new pocket monsters made their debut after an AI program took a look at the existing Pokedex and created its own creatures. AI programs are powerful things. They can be programmed to create art or...
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Pokemon GO New Year event starts today

Pokemon GO 's New Year event has started on December 31, 2021, at 10:00 PM local time and it will last until June 4, 2022, 8:00 PM, giving trainers about five days to enjoy it as they see fit. Considering many will be stuck with preparations and celebration of the New Year, as well as hungover the day after, the actual time they will have to enjoy with POGO will be cut almost in half.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Pokemon
ComicBook

Piplup Gets Swole in New Pokemon Workout Videos

Piplup is shedding its penguin bod for a new ripped physique. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company posted the first of three videos showing Piplup engaging in a workout routine with a Gold's Gym trainer. The new videos are part of Project Piplup, a multimedia marketing campaign designed to showcase Piplup's personality. The first video, released below, shows Piplup doing squats, lunges, and other aerobic exercises under a trainer's watchful eyes. Of course, as Piplup has incredibly stubby legs and a very round body, it seems that the exercises don't have the strenuous effects intended. Piplup will go through an intermediate and advanced training regimen in subsequent videos.
WORKOUTS
sirusgaming.com

Secretlab Announces Gaming Chair Collaboration With Pokemon

Introducing the Pokémon Collection by Secretlab. Combining the award-winning comfort of the Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 with two of the most beloved Pokémon of all time, the Secretlab Pokémon #025 and Pokémon #006 Edition chairs are designed for the most fervent Pokémon fans. These chairs...
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Community Day List 2022

Trainers, 2022 has begun, and Niantic and Pokemon Go have announced that they will continue with the Community Day event this year. This means that every month in 2022 we will have a chance to participate in this event and enjoy all the bonuses. According to their statement, every month in 2022 will bring a certain Pokemon, its shiny forms, and new bonuses.
VIDEO GAMES
droidgamers.com

The Best Android Games of 2021 – Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite could have been a shallow, flat experience. Instead, it turned out to be one of the best multiplayer games on Android in 2021, walking the line between the heavy depths of a true MOBA and the lighter side of the midcore entries in the genre. You pick a...
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

When does Pokemon Legends Arceus take place?

We're taking a step back and looking at the Pokemon of yesteryear - sort of. For the most part, Pokemon games take place in a pseudo-modern era that seems somewhat familiar but also timeless - it's a well-designed world that has helped keep the older Pokemon games relevant for decades. Pokemon Arceus Legends, however, is breaking this trend - among others - to take us back in time to explore Pokemon's history.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Go 2022: What’s the Rarest Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Go

A Shiny Pokemon is what we call a rare creature in the Pokemon GO community. The Shiny version of a Pokemon is extremely hard to find in the wild, and that is what makes it even more special. There are a lot of Shiny Pokemon currently released in the game, but some of them are very rare or almost impossible to find. Here is a list of the rarest Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Go in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy