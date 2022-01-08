Pokemon Meetup

Piplup is shedding its penguin bod for a new ripped physique. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company posted the first of three videos showing Piplup engaging in a workout routine with a Gold's Gym trainer. The new videos are part of Project Piplup, a multimedia marketing campaign designed to showcase Piplup's personality. The first video, released below, shows Piplup doing squats, lunges, and other aerobic exercises under a trainer's watchful eyes. Of course, as Piplup has incredibly stubby legs and a very round body, it seems that the exercises don't have the strenuous effects intended. Piplup will go through an intermediate and advanced training regimen in subsequent videos.
Comments / 0