Air Quality Alert issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 00:42:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-10 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Strong winds with blowing snow, low visibility and cold wind chills occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Expect visibilities to be reduced at times to one half mile. Wind chills of 40 below. * WHERE...Over higher terrain north of the Chatanika River and East of Two Rivers. * WHEN...Until noon today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills as low as 40 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds will begin to diminish late this morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means that visibilities will be limited due to strong winds blowing snow around. Use caution when traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Effective: 2022-01-10 00:42:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-10 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Strong winds with blowing snow, low visibility and cold wind chills occuring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Expect visibilities to be reduced at times to one half mile. Wind chills of 45 below. * WHERE...Deltana and Tanana Flats. * WHEN...Until noon today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills as low as 45 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. North winds gusting to 45 mph will begin to diminish late this morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Effective: 2022-01-10 06:52:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Eastern Pendleton; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Morgan; Western Grant; Western Mineral; Western Pendleton Patchy Ice Expected Early Monday Morning Temperatures will fall below freezing across the entire region by dawn Monday morning. This will result in patchy ice from the lingering moisture from Sunday`s rain and melting snow. Early morning motorists should use caution and consider that any surface appearing to be wet may in fact be icy.
Effective: 2022-01-11 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for New York can be found at 511ny.org, or by dialing 5 1 1 from within the state. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Seneca WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST TUESDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Seneca County. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 9 AM EST Tuesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 1 AM to 10 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will affect the morning commute on Tuesday.
Effective: 2022-01-10 12:05:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility in some areas. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Warren County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and significantly reduced visibility. The hazardous travel conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts between 25 and 35 mph will result in areas of blowing/drifting snow and wind chills as cold as 5 to 10 degrees below zero.
Effective: 2022-01-11 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 15 below zero or colder. Target Area: Cattaraugus WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches in the most persistent lake snows. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Cattaraugus county. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 AM EST Tuesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 1 AM to 10 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions with reduced visibility. The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Effective: 2022-01-10 03:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 06:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Oswego A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF OSWEGO COUNTY HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. This band of heavy snow is producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 410 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was across Oswego county and this band is expected to remain in place through 600 AM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... Oswego, Sandy Island Beach State Park, Pulaski, Central Square, Redfield, Selkirk Shores State Park, Mexico Point State Park, Nine Mile Point, Battle Island State Park, Hastings, Scriba, Volney, Richland, Constantia, West Monroe, Palermo, New Haven, Minetto, Mexico and Williamstown. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 32 and 36. SAFETY INFO Heavy snow will make travel this morning extremely difficult to nearly impossible at times. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Effective: 2022-01-10 04:37:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-10 05:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Clallam; Mason THREAT OF RIVER FLOODING WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY FOR THE SKOKOMISH RIVER IN MASON COUNTY AND THE BOGACHIEL RIVER IN CLALLAM COUNTY Heavy rain over the Olympic Peninsula Tuesday night and Wednesday could drive the Skokomish River in Mason County and the Bogachiel River in Clallam County above flood stage beginning Wednesday morning. Rainfall totals of 3-5 inches are expected during this time along the slopes of the Olympics. Snow levels will be in the 6000-7500 foot range. This combined with the rivers already running high from recent rains could cause minor to moderate flooding. Please monitor the latest river forecasts from the National Weather Service for additional information.
Effective: 2022-01-10 04:12:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 08:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berrien; Cass Light Snow This Morning A band of light snow is moving across the area this morning. Accumulations around an inch are expected and this may cause some slick spots on area roads. Visibilities are also reduced. Anyone travelling this morning is urged to slow down and leave extra time to reach your destination. The snow will diminish by late morning.
Effective: 2022-01-10 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for New York can be found at 511ny.org, or by dialing 5 1 1 from within the state. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Cortland; Southern Cayuga; Tompkins WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST TUESDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Southern Cayuga County, Tompkins and Cortland Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 9 AM EST Tuesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 1 AM to 10 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will affect the morning commute on Tuesday.
Effective: 2022-01-10 15:37:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 16:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Osceola; Southern Brevard County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Osceola County through 415 PM EST At 336 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lake Kissimmee, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lake Kissimmee, Lake Marian, Kenansville and Forever Florida. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Effective: 2022-01-10 04:04:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-10 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County Strong west winds 45 to 55 MPH expected through this morning, especially at Bordeaux along Interstate 25 between Chugwater and Wheatland. Use extra caution in this area when traveling with light weight or high profile vehicles.
Effective: 2022-01-10 06:16:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Oneida; Southern Oneida HEAVY LAKE EFFECT SNOW CONTINUES TO AFFECT ONEIDA COUNTY NORTH OF THE THE THRUWAY At 1205 PM EST, a wide band of heavy snow was located over northern Oneida County, north of the NY Thruway. While light snow occasionally reaches as far south as Rome and Utica, the heaviest snowfall is over the northwest corner of the county, including the communities of Camden, Glenmore, and Florence. Snowfall rates may exceed 2 inches per hour at times in these areas, with near zero visibility. The snowfall is likely to continue to affect the same area over the next couple of hours, with a slow, temporary drift to the north expected after 2 PM. SAFETY INFO... Use extreme caution if you must travel into or through this band of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. The snow will accumulate so rapidly that it will be extremely difficult for the road crews to keep the roads clear. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Effective: 2022-01-10 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Niagara; Orleans WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Niagara and Orleans counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 4 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions at times with poor visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Effective: 2022-01-10 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Athens; Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Morgan; Perry; Vinton; Washington Very Cold with Icy Patches on Roads this morning With temperatures well below freezing, watch for icy patches on roads, side walks, decks and the like this morning. Be prepared for potential hazardous driving conditions through the morning commute. Be especially cautious when driving over bridges and overpasses.
Effective: 2022-01-11 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Grand Coulee, Coulee City, Quincy, Mansfield, Waterville, Cashmere, Badger Mountain Road, Wilbur, Wenatchee, Pangborn Airport, Ephrata, Ritzville, Number 1 Canyon, Chelan, Harrington, Othello, Odessa, Number 2 Canyon, Entiat, Moses Lake, and Creston. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Untreated roads, sidewalks and parking lots will become slick and icy. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
Effective: 2022-01-09 22:19:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 22:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: St. Mary A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central St. Mary Parish through 1045 PM CST At 1018 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Burns Point, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Burns Point and Ellerslie. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-01-10 15:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix; Crawford; Kalkaska; Otsego WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with blowing snow reducing visibilities below one-half mile in spots. * WHERE...Antrim, Otsego, Kalkaska, Crawford and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Effective: 2022-01-10 09:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 14:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Northern Erie; Southern Erie An intense lake effect snow band will affect northern Ashtabula Erie and northwestern Crawford Counties Until 230 PM EST. At 104 PM EST, radar indicated an intense lake effect snow band extending on a southwest to northeast line from Ashtabula to Corry, PA. HAZARDS INCLUDE Winds to 30 mph Visibility rapidly dropping to less than a quarter of a mile 1 to 2 inches of quick snow accumulation Locations impacted include Erie, Ashtabula, Conneaut, Geneva-On-The-Lake, Corry, Edinboro, Geneva, North East, Union City, Girard, North Kingsville, Waterford, Albion, Wattsburg, Northwest Harborcreek, Harborcreek, Lawrence Park, Wesleyville, Lake City and Austinburg. Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this lake effect snow band. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely to lead to accidents. Consider delaying travel until this snow band passes your location.
Effective: 2022-01-10 11:12:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 12:26:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 715 PM PST. Target Area: Grays Harbor The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Chehalis River At Porter affecting Grays Harbor County. .The Chehalis River at Porter will continue to slowly recede today dropping below flood stage Tuesday. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chehalis River At Porter. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 49.0 feet, the Chehalis River in Grays Harbor will flood pasture lands and many roads...including SR 12 between Oakville and Rochester. High tidal levels at Aberdeen will worsen flooding along the lower reaches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM PST Monday the stage was 49.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM PST Monday was 50.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and will continue to recede. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
