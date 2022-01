A couple of years ago, Jason Vu, the founder of the clothing brand SWISH Authentics, met Kevin Johnson, senior art director for the Cleveland Cavaliers. “I was managing an artist back in 2016-2017 and met Kevin through a commission project," says Vu one afternoon from the Kimpton hotel in downtown Cleveland. Vu was in town this week to see a couple of Cavs games and promote the new SWISH Authentics gear that’s now available in the team shop. “He reached out to me about one of the artists I was working with at the time, and a year later, I started talking to him about doing something with SWISH.”

