Nuggets' Jeff Green: Coming off bench Friday

 3 days ago

Green isn't starting Friday's game against the Kings, Harrison Wind of...

Denver Post

Nuggets Journal: On 10-year anniversary of open-heart surgery, Jeff Green doesn’t forget

Jeff Green’s memory stretches as long as his well-traveled career. He remembers the general managers and league executives who told him he wouldn’t stick in the league after he underwent successful open-heart surgery in 2012. As Green celebrates the 10-year anniversary on Sunday of his five-hour surgery to repair an aortic aneurysm, he’s thankful for a whole lot, including those who doubted him.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
NBA
ESPN

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson produced entertaining videos on Instagram during his injury rehab

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson might have less time to entertain his fan base via live broadcasts on social media in the near future. As reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Thompson is expected to return to the Warriors' starting rotation against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. The five-time All-Star and three-time NBA champion spent the past two years sidelined recovering from a torn left ACL and right Achilles tear.
NBA
Cavaliers Nation

Video: Klay Thompson throws down monster poster dunk vs. Cavs

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson threw down an emphatic dunk in his return to the lineup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thompson blew by Jarrett Allen on a switch and finished with a poster dunk. It was a promising sign for the veteran guard as he is coming off two major surgeries and hasn’t played in an NBA game since 2019.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

When Klay Thompson Interrupted Steph Curry's Video To Steal A Ball During Shootaround

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson have been together since Klay was drafted by the Golden State Warriors, helping build an era of success with their elite shooting ability as a backcourt. The duo have also provided some truly wholesome moments during their time together, with it being very obvious that the 'Splash Bros' genuinely get along on a personal level as well as a professional one.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nuggets signing DeMarcus Cousins

Shams Charania: The Denver Nuggets are planning to sign free agent center DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The projected rotation for the Nuggets if/when DeMarcus Cousins enters the fold is pretty straightforward. Cousins will play. Not playing him would be odd. I bet he plays the other center minutes behind Jokić.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Tacko Fall News

The Cleveland Cavaliers have established themselves as one of the NBA’s most entertaining teams so far this season. Unfortunately, a move that the organization made on Sunday may hurt their standing among neutral fans. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Cavaliers plan to waive center Tacko Fall. The...
NBA
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

'Showtime Lance': Stephenson, Domantas Sabonis notch career-highs in Pacers' win over Jazz

INDIANAPOLIS – It was the play of the game made by the stars of the night. Pacers guard Lance Stephenson faked a crossover, went around Jazz guard Bojan Bogdanovic, and as Hassan Whiteside slid over to stop him from going to the basket, Stephenson whipped a one-handed no-look chest pass to Domantas Sabonis, who finished off the sequence with a left-handed jam. ...
NBA
The Spun

Pacers Reportedly Make Decision On Lance Stephenson

Following his historic first-quarter performance this past week, Lance Stephenson has reported earned some staying power in Indiana. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Indiana Pacers are expected to keep Stephenson for the rest of the 2021-22 season. The veteran wing currently has just one day left on his initial hardship deal with the franchise.
NBA

