The Denver Nuggets have been one of the NBA's best teams in the first half of games this season. They've also been the league's worst after halftime. Heading into their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday in Oklahoma City, Nuggets acting coach Popeye Jones is pushing for better out of his team, especially in the early minutes of the third quarter, when things have often gone awry for the Nuggets.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO