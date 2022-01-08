ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nuggets' Bones Hyland: Active against Kings

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Hyland (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Kings....

www.cbssports.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nuggets signing DeMarcus Cousins

Shams Charania: The Denver Nuggets are planning to sign free agent center DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The projected rotation for the Nuggets if/when DeMarcus Cousins enters the fold is pretty straightforward. Cousins will play. Not playing him would be odd. I bet he plays the other center minutes behind Jokić.
NBA
ABC10

Nikola Jokic scores 33 points, Nuggets beat Kings, 121-111

DENVER (AP) - Nikola Jokic had 33 points and 10 rebounds and the Denver Nuggets beat the Sacramento Kings 121-111 on Friday night to end a two-game losing streak. Jokic reached 20 points for the seventh straight game as Denver got reinforcements back from health and safety protocols. Forwards Jeff Green and Zeke Nnaji were activated off the COVID-19 list while Aaron Gordon and Bones Hyland played after being sent home from Thursday’s film session due to non-COVID-19 illnesses. Green had 18 points, Hyland 13 and Gordon 10.
NBA
milehighsports.com

Jokic scores 33 as Nuggets power their way by the Sacramento Kings

The Denver Nuggets bounced back from two straight losses and beat the Kings 121-111 on Friday night. Denver had seven players in double figure scoring. Nikola Jokic put up 33 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists. Jeff Green added 18 points on 7 of 9 shooting off the bench. JaMychal Green, Will Barton and Bones Hyland all added 13 points each. They were firing on all cylinders.
NBA
Reuters

Nuggets cruise past sliding Kings

Nikola Jokic had 33 points and 10 rebounds, Jeff Green scored 18 points after missing three games while on the COVID-19 list and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Sacramento Kings 121-111 on Friday night. Bones Hyland, Monte Morris and JaMychal Green scored 13 apiece and Aaron Gordon and Will...
DE'AARON FOX
kingsherald.com

Nuggets 121, Kings 111: Denver beats Sacramento at their “own game”

Welcome to Game #41, you maniacs! That's right, we officially made it to the halfway mark of this season. If you are still here, *fist bump*. We are made of the same cloth. That is the cloth of loyalty, pain, and masochism, stained a uniquely dark-hued color that is the combination of purple and blood red. The Sacramento Kings traveled to Denver tonight to take on the perfectly average (18-18) Nuggets, one of the few teams riddled with plain old injuries rather than covid protocols. Denver was missing two of their three best players in Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., but still had Nikola Jokic, reigning MVP. So, naturally, with Denver having only 1/3 of their usual star firepower, this really was anybody's game. Let's see how the Kings did:
NBA
Yardbarker

Nuggets Starting Lineup Against The Thunder

The Denver Nuggets have announced their starting lineup for Sunday' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. View the original article to see embedded media. The Denver Nuggets are in Oklahoma taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup. The...
NBA
denverstiffs.com

Denver Nuggets Tweet of the Week: Bones Hyland praises his MVP teammate

Nikola Jokic is in the midst of another incredible season for the Denver Nuggets. After winning the MVP award a season ago, he has somehow managed to take his game to an even higher level this season, putting an extremely injury-ridden team on his back. On January 3rd, NBA Math...
NBA
Sactown Royalty

Kings’ comeback falls short in 121-111 loss to Nuggets

The Sacramento Kings opened up a two-game road trip vs. the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, falling 121-111 in their first meeting of the season. The Kings started the contest with an strong offensive effort, but could not to string together a cohesive defense that could outlast the frame. Failure to protect the paint led to the Sacramento’s demise early as they went on a 12-0 run to end the first quarter.
NBA
NBA

