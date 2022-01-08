Nuggets' Bones Hyland: Active against Kings

Welcome to Game #41, you maniacs! That's right, we officially made it to the halfway mark of this season. If you are still here, *fist bump*. We are made of the same cloth. That is the cloth of loyalty, pain, and masochism, stained a uniquely dark-hued color that is the combination of purple and blood red. The Sacramento Kings traveled to Denver tonight to take on the perfectly average (18-18) Nuggets, one of the few teams riddled with plain old injuries rather than covid protocols. Denver was missing two of their three best players in Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., but still had Nikola Jokic, reigning MVP. So, naturally, with Denver having only 1/3 of their usual star firepower, this really was anybody's game. Let's see how the Kings did:

