Nuggets' Zeke Nnaji: Available Friday

Shaquille O'Neal's kids are following in their father's footsteps, aiming to have a professional career in basketball. The Los Angeles Lakers legend left a huge legacy in the league and his children are trying to carry it in the next years. Besides Shareef O'Neal playing for Shaq's alma mater Louisiana...
The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
High heels and slick hardwood are not the best combination, and Los Angeles Clippers sideline reporter Kristina Pink unfortunately learned that the hard way on Sunday. Pink took a hard fall at the conclusion of her on-court interview with Amir Coffey following the Clippers’ 106-93 win over the Atlanta Hawks. The fall looked really bad, but Pink laughed it off and did not appear to be seriously injured.
Tonight, Klay Thompson officially returns to the NBA hardwood for the first time since 2019. It’s a huge game for the Golden State Warriors, who will get one of the game’s best shooters back in their lineup as they shoot for a championship. They face the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Chase Center.
Kyrie Irving returned to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night where they faced the Indiana Pacers that took place in the Gainbride Fieldhouse located at Indianapolis. Kyrie who was absent since the beginning of the season has been called back by the franchise as a “part-time”n following the upcoming road games of the 2021-22 NBA season. The Nets guard played his very first game against the Pacers where he recorded 22 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists giving a big -boost to the teams starting line-up.
DeMarcus Cousins may have a new team very soon. Cousins was let go by the Milwaukee Bucks during the week. But he has already talked with some other teams and could end up signing with the Denver Nuggets. Marc J. Spears reported Saturday that Cousins is set to meet with...
Klay Thompson is back and the Warriors shooting guard made that absolutely clear with a massive dunk late in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night at Chase Center. Klay got Cavs center Jarrett Allen on a switch, drove around him and made a loud statement with...
NEW YORK -- Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant said he hasn't had any extra conversations with teammate Kyrie Irving about getting a COVID-19 vaccination that would allow him to play in every game this season, not just most of the road games. Irving, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, returned...
Kendrick Perkins has become quite the outspoken talking head on ESPN in recent years, and his scorching takes have caught the eyes of many. He has beefed with current NBA players in recent times as well, and his latest comments regarding the Boston Celtics have led to some more drama in the NBA world.
Shams Charania: The Denver Nuggets are planning to sign free agent center DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The projected rotation for the Nuggets if/when DeMarcus Cousins enters the fold is pretty straightforward. Cousins will play. Not playing him would be odd. I bet he plays the other center minutes behind Jokić.
Isiah Thomas sure knows how to hold a grudge. The retired Detroit Pistons legend took to Twitter over the weekend to take a swipe at longtime rival Michael Jordan. Thomas commented on a post about how both Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James were now in the NBA’s top ten of all-time in three of the five major statistical categories.
Although those times seem very far today, it was not a too long time ago when the Los Angeles Lakers were going through one of the worst periods of their history. After winning the second championship of a back-to-back in 2010 and losing Kobe Bryant to a torn Achilles injury in 2013, they became one of the worst teams in the NBA for quite a few years, and the process to rise again was quite long and painful.
As the folks in Las Vegas would say, LeBron James and the Lakers are “on a heater”. Los Angeles is on a four game winning streak. LeBron and LA will face a Memphis Grizzlies team on Sunday afternoon that’s even hotter. Memphis has an eight-game winning streak of their own.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have established themselves as one of the NBA’s most entertaining teams so far this season. Unfortunately, a move that the organization made on Sunday may hurt their standing among neutral fans. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Cavaliers plan to waive center Tacko Fall. The...
