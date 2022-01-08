ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ransomware attack affects hundreds of Bassett employees

By Vicky Klukkert Staff Writer
 3 days ago
 Vicky Klukkert | The Daily Star A.O. Fox Hospital as seen Thursday, Dec. 9.

A ransomware attack on an international payroll company has affected about 600 employees at A.O. Fox Hospital.

Kronos (or UKG), one of the world’s biggest workforce management software companies, was attacked Dec. 11, and the company is slowly working to restore its platforms. According to the UKG website, the following Kronos Private Clouds were affected: Workforce Central, Telestaff, Healthcare Extensions, and UKG Scheduling/Workforce Management for Banks (formerly called FMSI/Kronos for Banking Solutions).

"The ransomware attack hit Kronos data centers in several countries, including the United States," Gabrielle Argo, interim network manager, marketing & communications at Bassett Healthcare Network, said. "Tens of thousands of companies internationally use Kronos. Kronos is working to restore the availability of its systems and resolve the issue."

According to Argo, A.O. Fox Hospital is the only hospital in the Bassett Healthcare Network that uses Kronos for its time management and payroll systems.

"Fox worked quickly to activate plans to make sure employees can keep track of their timesheets manually and payroll can be properly processed," she said. "To date, Kronos’s Private Cloud system remains in repair, but A.O. Fox Hospital has continued payroll for every affected employee."

However, hourly employees who worked holidays, or were expecting COVID-19 pay, will have to wait for the system to be fixed, Argo said.

"Since the Kronos Private Cloud system is still down, we currently have no access to the payroll system, so in an effort to maintain payroll operations, Fox mirrored the last payroll before the system went down on Dec. 11," she said. "Employees who have worked on a holiday or other special shift since that period will be compensated retroactively as soon as possible when the system is back up."

The UKG website said the company was scheduled to complete phase 1 of its organization’s restoration process between Jan. 3 and 7. This included "running customer environments through a validation and scanning process to check your databases for corruption, malware, or any other issues (such as older versions of software and custom configurations) that might impact your recovery timeline." It said validating the system is an automated process that will take several days.

Once phase 1 is complete, Kronos will work with each company to restore its platform, the website said.

"In the meantime, Fox is conducting daily information updates for employees to help everyone navigate these temporary processes," Argo said.

Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.

