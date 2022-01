After a snowy and rainy start to January, a dry weather pattern is anchoring across most of the west. Looking back at December, Boise received 15 inches of snow which is nearly three times the normal amount. It was the snowiest December since 2008 when 20" of snow blanketed the Treasure Valley. That's right, snowier than December 2016 (Snowmaggedon) in which 14" of snow fell. (But 21.5" of snow fell that January!)

BOISE, ID ・ 4 HOURS AGO