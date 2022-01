'This Christmas' is one of those classics that was done right when Donny Hathaway did the original back in the day. There have been many attempts at recapturing that magic over the years and some have actually succeeded. This young fellow from Memphis Tennessee is one of those who's got it down to a science. Many of you may already be familiar with Kendrick P, he has had several songs released over the years. Some of his most notable have been 'Come Correct', and 'Fallen'.

MUSIC ・ 19 DAYS AGO