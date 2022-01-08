Harrison-Clarksburg Health Dept. offering free blood lead screenings

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department is continuing their lead blood screenings for residents who are interested.

The screenings come after issues with lead service lines within the Clarksburg Water Board.

Kids under six are the most vulnerable age group, as high lead levels in their blood can affect their development.

The testing is free to anyone who would like it, and it only takes 10 to 15 minutes to get results back.

“They should come over because, in particular, if they have children that are six or under, we want to test them to make sure that they don’t have high lead levels and they don’t have any issues that are resulted from that. And, that’s important as we’re looking for issues with lead in the water, as well as in their environment,” said Chad Bundy, Executive Director of the Clarksburg-Harrison Health Department.

The department recommends scheduling an appointment ahead of time to get tested. To schedule an appointment, you can call the health department at 304-623-9308.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.