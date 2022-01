Coming into this season the expectations for this Eagles team were extremely low. Pre-season predictions and rankings had the Eagles as one of the worst teams in the league, some even had them as the worst. Even after starting 2-5, the Eagles continued to fight and ultimately willed themselves into the playoffs. This team hasn’t given up even when they were at their lowest and blocked out all the outside noise from the media on their path to a playoff birth.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO