A grouping of ancient rock carvings in Texas’s Big Bend National Park were vandalized at the end of December, the National Park Service said last week. Authorities warned that the vandalism is not reversible. The rock carvings, known as petroglyphs, are sited in an area known as Indian Head. They date back multiple millennia, though it has not yet been possible for experts to determine an exact age. In pictures released by the National Park Service, the names “ISAAC,” “NORMA,” “Ariel,” and “Adrian” were scratched into a rock, along with “12-26-21,” the date that the National Park Service said the vandalism took...

