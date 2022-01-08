ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Hilaire lifts New Orleans over Houston Baptist 81-65

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Derek St. Hilaire posted 17 points as New Orleans got past Houston Baptist 81-65 on Friday in a second-round game of the Southland Conference Tip-Off.

Daniel Sackey had 13 points for New Orleans (5-8). Troy Green added 12 points. Simeon Kirkland had seven rebounds.

Darius Lee had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Huskies (4-8). Brycen Long added 12 points. Zion Tordoff had 12 points.

New Orleans plays Northwestern State on Saturday and Houston Baptist plays Incarnate Word. The tip-off games do not count in the league standings.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

