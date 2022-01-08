ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, PA

Grove City falls to Franklin

By Vince Pellegrini
 3 days ago

FRANKLIN, Pa. (WKBN) — After winning back-to-back games, Grove City dropped its highly anticipated matchup with Franklin Friday night, 60-30.

The Eagles (5-4) were led by Gavin Lutz (8) and Joey Hathaway (7).

Grove City (5-4, 3-1) will next play at Hickory on Thursday.

Franklin improves to 9-1. The Knights’ lone loss came against North Catholic (77-60) two days prior to the new year.

Luke Guth led all scorers with 16 points. Damon Curry tallied 10 points. A total of eight Knights scored at least two points.

On Saturday, Franklin (9-1, 4-0) will face Erie at Sharon High School.

